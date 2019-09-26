Fraud charges dropped against owner of bankrupt headstone company

The Crown has withdrawn criminal charges against the businessman behind a failed headstone and granite company.

William Kenny had been accused of defrauding two customers, and making harassing phone calls to one of them.

But last week, the Crown decided not to proceed with the charges, which were filed nearly a year ago.

"It has been my determination that the two matters concerning the fraud over [$5,000] are, frankly, civil and do not rise to the level of criminal conduct," prosecutor Trisha McCarthy told the court.

"The Crown does not have a reasonable prospect of conviction in these two matters."

McCarthy noted Kenny has made full restitution to both complainants.

"In light of Mr. Kenny's stepping up and providing restitution when he really was under no obligation to do so, the Crown is prepared to withdraw all three [charges] as part of the resolution," she said.

Judge Lori Marshall ordered all charges withdrawn.

"These matters are now concluded," she said.

The charges had been filed in the wake of a CBC News investigation into W.D. Kenny Granite Company of Mount Pearl.

Customers accused Kenny of taking their money, but not providing promised services in return.

In late 2019, W.D. Kenny Granite went bankrupt.

