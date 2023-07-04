Whale rescue group frees mother and calf caught in fishing gear near Witless Bay

Two whales trapped in over 500 feet of trailing rope were rescued by members of Whale Release and Strandings on Friday. (Submitted by Joe O'Brien)

A team effort off the coast of Witless Bay has freed two humpback whales trapped in over 500 feet of crab fishing gear.

The entangled mother and calf were first spotted by Joe O'Brien, operator of O'Brien's Boat Tours in Bay Bulls, on Thursday.

He made a call to Julie Huntington of Whale Release and Strandings — a non-profit group that specializes in rescuing trapped sea life.

But helpful eyes lost track of whale duo until they were spotted again later on Friday.

"This is a moving whale that's travelling at five, six miles an hour. And [I thought] 'What would I do if I was a whale with a rope on my tale? And where would I go?" O'Brien told CBC News with a laugh on Tuesday.

"I kind of scratched my head for a second, and said 'Well, he's not near shore so he's got to be offshore."

The whales were located again near Green Island, about five kilometres off of Witless Bay near an ecological reserve.

Huntington said the mother whale had rope tangled in its mouth, and was dragging over 500 feet of rope and several buoys.

WATCH | A team of rescuers worked hard to untangle two whales near Witless Bay: Whales trapped in fishing gear rescued in N.L. waters Duration 1:23 Members of the Whale Release and Strandings group helped rescue two whales trapped in crab fishing gear off Witless Bay on Friday.

"A moving whale is very difficult to disentangle," Huntington said.

"The very, very scary thing for us was that the recreational fishery was opening the next day and our fear was with that 500 feet of trailing rope and then the buoys behind the whale, that someone could have come upon that animal and thought 'Well, we'll just go for those buoys and see what we can do,' and they could have got entangled in that rope."

Huntington said the mission was a careful dance of cutting the rope and assessing the situation. The whale was eventually cut loose after about 90 minutes.

O'Brien, an auxiliary of the Canadian Coast Guard, served as an assisting vessel during the operation and was blown away by what he saw.

"I'd compare it to hooking up to an elephant, or a herd of elephants, he said. "For me, it was heart wrenching to see how they done it. I was amazed,"

Huntington said the rescue was "an extreme example" of cooperation among those who were there to help.

"Without Joe O'Brien's help, we could not have untangled this whale," Huntington said.