Lethal weekend on Newfoundland roads leaves 4 dead

Both the RNC and RCMP responded to fatal crashes over the weekend. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Police responded to a number of fatal crashes over the weekend, including the death of two people in a collision near the Baie Verte junction, one person in a crash involving a motorcycle and a dirt bike on the Pitts Memorial highway and a pedestrian who was killed on Thorburn Road in St. John's.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was on the scene of a crash that involved a motorcycle and a dirt bike near Peacekeepers Way and Pitts Memorial Drive.

Police confirmed one person had died while another sustained injuries in the crash.

No other details were provided.

The RNC is asking anyone who has information or dashcam footage pertaining to the crash to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

On Sunday, shortly before 8 a.m., the RNC tweeted that it was "dealing with a traffic related incident" in the area of Thorburn Road and Mt. Scio Road in St. John's.

Police confirmed a pedestrian had been killed. Reports say the person was struck by a vehicle.

The area was reopened to traffic just after 10 a.m.

No further details were released.

Also on Sunday, Springdale RCMP responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway, approximately three kilometres east of the Baie Verte junction.

The highway was closed for a number of hours in both directions.

The RCMP confirmed two people died in the crash.

