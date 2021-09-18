Odette expected to hit Newfoundland as post-tropical system Sunday

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Avalon, Bonavista and Burin peninsulas for Sunday night into Monday. (Environment Canada)

Another storm system is heading for parts of Newfoundland as areas of the island continue to clean up damage from Hurricane Larry.

Environment Canada and the Canadian Hurricane Centre have issued Special Weather and Tropical Cyclone statements for the Bonavista, Burin and Avalon peninsulas following the emergence of Tropical Storm Odette off the east coast of the United States.

While the storm is expected to weaken to a post-tropical system by Sunday night, Forecaster Jean-Marc Couturier said it will likely bring significant rainfall to parts of Newfoundland.

"Most likely rainfall amounts at this point we're getting an indication of about 50-80mm," Couturier told CBC News Saturday. "We're getting rate of fall in excess of 25mm per hour, so if that lasts for two, three hours, you quickly get to the totals that we're expecting."

He said said the rain will also come with gusts of up to 120 km/h on the southern Avalon, with the heaviest rain expected to fall in a three to four hour window beginning 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

'A very vigorous system'

Localized flooding could be possible, according to Couturier, as well as infrastructure damage — especially if that infrastructure was weakened by Hurricane Larry.

Unlike that storm which moved directly over Newfoundland and caused major damage and power outages last week, Couturier said Odette will look more like a common fall storm due to its centre being east of the island.

Hurricane Larry caused power outages, washed out roads and toppled trees last Saturday. The fire crew pictured was helping in the aftermath. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

"This is quite a different kind of system. It's more like a regular fall storm that will be impacting Atlantic Canada…This one is a little bit more subtle, [but] still a very vigorous system," he said.

The province's Department of Public Safety issued an advisory regarding the storm on Friday, encouraging residents to keep an eye on the latest forecasts and information.

The province is also asking people to ensure roads and ditches are clear of debris, and to have a safety plan in the event it's needed.