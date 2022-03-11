'Winter hurricane' expected to cover most of N.L. over weekend, says meteorologist

Heavy winds and precipitation is expected to blanket most of the province over the weekend. (Submitted by Anne Campbell)

Some heavy weather is bearing down on most of the province, with one meteorologist describing it as "almost like a winter hurricane."

"This is definitely the windiest system of the year, potentially in a few years," said Veronica Sullivan, a meteorologist at the weather office in Gander.

Heavy winds and a lot of precipitation will move in over the weekend, leading Environment Canada to issue special weather statements for all of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.

The statements warn of " an extended period of very strong and damaging winds" beginning Saturday night and lasting through Sunday, with the strongest gusts happening Sunday along the coastline and over exposed areas.

"We're looking at general gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, but some coastal areas could very well see gusts in excess of 140 km/h," said Sullivan.

Those winds combined with heavy precipitation will lead to near-zero visibility and blizzard conditions in some areas, and Environment Canada says travel will be hazardous.

The Northern Peninsula and parts of Labrador will see more snow with blizzard-like conditions, said Sullivan, with about 10 to 20 cm expected before switching over to rain.

Areas north of Cartwright could see winds gusts of 150 km/h with no transition to rain, meaning blizzard conditions are likely imminent.

The St. John's area may see 20 to 40 mm of rain Saturday night and into Sunday, but Environment Canada says those totals could be higher, especially in areas along the south coast where between 60 and 80 mm could fall.

Central and western Newfoundland will see snow at first on Saturday before the system switches to heavy rain.

"It's a very deep low-pressure system," said Sullivan.

"By Sunday evening and overnight winds will start to subside. They'll still be quite strong, gusting to around 70 or 80 km/h in the overnight hours Sunday night."

