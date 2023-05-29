N.L. sending water bombers to help fight Nova Scotia wildfire

The rubble of a building is all that remains after a wildfire swept through an area outside Halifax on Sunday. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is chipping in to help its neighbour in Nova Scotia fight a wildfire that's burning out of control west of Halifax and forcing the evacuation of residents in its path.

The fire is cutting through the broader Halifax Regional Municipality communities of Upper Tantallon, Hammonds Plains and the Pockwock, and the municipality has declared a state of emergency for the impacted areas.

Kara McCurdy, a fire prevention officer in Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said Sunday there have been 176 wildfires in the province already this year. Last year there were 70.

"The early snow melt, the warmer winter, the warmer temperatures earlier in the month of March certainly added to drying out all the fuels out there," McCurdy said.

"We have well over 12 to 15 active fires right now going but only three are classed as out of control."

Newfoundland and Labrador is sending two CL-415 airplanes to help fight the fires, McCurdy said.

It's not the first time the provinces have shared resources.

In May 2022, N.L. sent one plane to help control a fire in the Yarmouth County area that covered about 1,000 hectares.

In August, Nova Scotia sent 20 wildland firefighters to help tackle large fires near the Bay d'Espoir Highway and Paradise Lake.

