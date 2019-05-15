Liberals to hold government in N.L., CBC projects

Dwight Ball and his Liberals will form another government in Newfoundland and Labrador, CBC News projects.

Ball, 61, is poised to win a second straight mandate, based on votes counted so far in Thursday's provincial election.

There are not yet enough results to project whether the Liberals can form a majority government.

The Liberals went into the election with 27 of the 40 seats in the House of Assembly. The Progressive Conservatives will gain seats, but just how many remains to be seen.

Ball was the first candidate projected to win their seat by CBC's decision desk, just 28 minutes after polls closed. He won his district handily, but other Liberals found themselves in close fights around the province.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the evening was in Labrador West, where upstart NDP candidate Jordan Brown knocked off Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto by five votes — a margin so slim, it will trigger a mandatory recount.

But it was no squeaker for former Liberal cabinet minister Eddie Joyce in Humber–Bay of Islands, however. The longtime politician cruised to victory as an Independent, after being booted from the party last year amid allegations of harassment and bullying.

He was later cleared of those allegations, but was wrapped on the knuckles for a code of conduct violation.

Another member elected last time around as a Liberal, Paul Lane, has returned to the House of Assembly as an Independent. Lane emerged from a three-way race as the winning candidate in Mount Pearl–Southlands.

Among the Liberal losses were the north coast of Labrador, where incumbent Randy Edmunds was ousted by PC candidate Lela Evans.

Elsewhere, PC Leader Ches Crosbie won his seat in Windsor Lake, which he first won in a byelection last year.

The Tories also made gains in central Newfoundland, taking the Bay of Exploits region away from incumbent Liberal Jerry Dean. The winning candidate there, Pleaman Forsey, is the brother of longtime Exploits representative Clayton Forsey.

