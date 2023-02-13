It's a stormy Valentine's Day in parts of N.L. but these kids have expert advice on spreading the love

Valentine's Day is here and many are celebrating. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador asked the kids for some advice on how to celebrate the big day.

Whether you're in a snowstorm or not, Valentine's Day is here and many are celebrating.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador visited some schools in St. John's and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to hear about how kids are celebrating.

High-fives, hugs, chocolate and toys, the kids offered up expert advice on how to best spend the big day.

