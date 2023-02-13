Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

It's a stormy Valentine's Day in parts of N.L. but these kids have expert advice on spreading the love

Whether you're in a snowstorm or not, Valentine's Day is here and many are celebrating. 

Here's how to celebrate the big day, according to the kids

CBC News ·

Here's how the kids celebrate Valentine's Day in N.L.

11 hours ago
Duration 2:17
Valentine's Day is here and many are celebrating. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador asked the kids for some advice on how to celebrate the big day.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador visited some schools in St. John's and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to hear about how kids are celebrating. 

High-fives, hugs, chocolate and toys, the kids offered up expert advice on how to best spend the big day. 

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

With files from Katie Breen

