It's a stormy Valentine's Day in parts of N.L. but these kids have expert advice on spreading the love
Whether you're in a snowstorm or not, Valentine's Day is here and many are celebrating.
Here's how to celebrate the big day, according to the kids
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador visited some schools in St. John's and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to hear about how kids are celebrating.
High-fives, hugs, chocolate and toys, the kids offered up expert advice on how to best spend the big day.
With files from Katie Breen