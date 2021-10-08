N.L's online vaccination records portal crashes with launch of passport apps
Health Department working on a fix, says provincial government
Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 vaccination passport is now officially available, but not everyone has been able to get connected right away.
Some users have reported being unable to access the provincial government's online vaccination records portal, which is down due to extremely high traffic but will be back online "shortly," according to the provincial government's website.
The passport launched in the form of two apps, NLVaxPass and NLVaxVerify. The apps store a person's vaccination records in the form of a QR code that can also be printed. The app does not store other personal health information.
In order to create the QR code, residents of the province need to link the app to their vaccination record, which can be obtained through the online portal. That code can be shown as proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to access many different businesses and community spaces for those 12 and up.
Although the passport launched Friday, it will not be in use until Oct. 22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?