N.L's online vaccination records portal crashes with launch of passport apps

Newfoundland and Labrador's online vaccination record portal is facing technical difficulties due to high traffic during the launch of the province's vaccination passport app. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 vaccination passport is now officially available, but not everyone has been able to get connected right away.

Some users have reported being unable to access the provincial government's online vaccination records portal, which is down due to extremely high traffic but will be back online "shortly," according to the provincial government's website.

The passport launched in the form of two apps, NLVaxPass and NLVaxVerify. The apps store a person's vaccination records in the form of a QR code that can also be printed. The app does not store other personal health information.

In order to create the QR code, residents of the province need to link the app to their vaccination record, which can be obtained through the online portal. That code can be shown as proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to access many different businesses and community spaces for those 12 and up.

Although the passport launched Friday, it will not be in use until Oct. 22.