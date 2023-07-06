Union welcomes RCMP criminal investigation of fatal flash fire at Come By Chance refinery

The union that represents more than 400 workers at the Come By Chance refinery is pleased that a criminal negligence investigation is now underway into an explosion there nearly a year ago.

One worker died, and seven others were seriously injured.

"It's not right for someone to lose their life on the job for an accident that we believe was completely preventable," said Myles Sullivan, the United Steelworkers' director of District 6, which encompasses Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

Sullivan told CBC News that union members value their jobs there but are still affected by what happened.

"It's not right to have to go into work and to walk by a work area in the refinery where the flash fire took place and have the memories come back and the recollection of what took place every day in the workplace. It's hard on them," he said.

"There have been measures with our health and safety committee working to do improvements, but those improvements don't erase the past, and it doesn't make it right with the fatality and the flash fire that took place. And that's why the RCMP criminal investigation is so important."

This week, CBC News revealed that the Mounties had decided to launch an investigation into possible charges of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The police probe began in January, months after the flash fire, according to RCMP search warrant documents that were partially unsealed after a court application by CBC News.

Last October, the United Steelworkers union called for the Mounties to begin a criminal investigation into what the union described as a "catastrophic explosion."

At the time, the union cited the so-called Westray Law — amendments to the Criminal Code that made it easier for employers to be charged and prosecuted for workplace deaths and serious injuries in cases involving negligence.

Myles Sullivan is United Steelworkers union's director of District 6, which covers Ontario and the Atlantic provinces. (CBC)

Sullivan said the law allows jail time in certain circumstances — and the seriousness of the flash fire at Come By Chance may be one of them.

"Eight people were hospitalized critically, with one fatality," he said. "And there remains an empty seat at the kitchen table for Mr. Peddle's family that'll never be forgotten, and it's not right."

Shawn Peddle, 47, of Clarenville died in mid-October, six weeks after being injured in the blast.

Sullivan said workers at the refinery are responsible for following policies and procedures, and to work as safely as possible.

"But at the end of the day, management and those directing that work are accountable — accountable to make sure it's done safely, and they're accountable when something goes wrong," he said.

"So that's again why this is so important. And we know it takes time and we're being patient as the RCMP continues with their investigation."

On Wednesday, the Mounties confirmed the investigation is still active and ongoing. No charges have been laid.

The RCMP said it is continuing to work in consultation with provincial Occupational Health and Safety.

The search warrant documents obtained by CBC News do not identify the subject of the investigation, or what investigators were searching for when they executed warrants at Come By Chance in March.

The Come By Chance refinery, now owned by Braya Renewable Fuels, is located on the edge of Placentia Bay on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. (CBC)

The refinery's owner, Braya Renewable Fuels, stressed its support for the continued investigation by authorities who returned to the site on March 3.

"We are committed to our safety culture and have an open-door policy to ensure a safe workplace for all," CEO Frank Almaraz said in a statement at the time.

In an email to media outlets after the warrants were executed, Braya said worker safety is "top priority," and the company had developed a thorough, safe return-to-work plan for employees.

The company told CBC News this week it had nothing further to add.

Braya is converting the refinery to produce biofuels instead of fossil fuels.

