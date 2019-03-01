In the works since 2016, N.L. unveils climate change action plan

Newfoundland and Labrador is sharing its plan to tackle the growing threat of climate change.

On Friday, Environment Minister Graham Letto launched The Way Forward on Climate Change at an event in Corner Brook.

The five-year plan includes 33 actions the province says are designed to reduce provincial greenhouse gas emissions, and 17 strategies for building resilience to climate change.

These directions include plans to encourage the use of more electric vehicles, implementing the Made-in-NL carbon pricing program, and increasing energy-efficiency in housing units and office buildings.

The report also lays out the need for the province to build climate resilient infrastructure, address health issues that may arise from climate change, increase community and education outreach, and decrease the reliance on diesel electricity generation for communities in the province that are off-grid.

"We are all seeing the impacts of climate change in our daily lives," said Letto in a release.

"Government has set out our long-term plan to minimize the risks and maximize the opportunities as we transition to a low-carbon economy."

The new plan was developed with input from public stakeholder consultations that took place from June to September 2016.

It comes on the heels of several other government announcements this week, including the creation of an all-party committee on democratic reform, the awarding of two new ferry contracts, and a planned review of the existing Schools Act.

