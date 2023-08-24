Ukraine Independence Day celebrations in N.L. give freedom new meaning, says Ukrainian woman

Katarina Gavrilyuk, a Ukrainian woman now living in St. John's, says seeing the Russian invasion of her country gives a whole new meaning to Ukrainian Independence Day. (CBC)

A Ukrainian newcomer to Newfoundland says living in the safety of Canada has given freedom has a whole new meaning on Ukraine's independence day.

Ukrainian Independence Day has been celebrated each Aug. 24 since 1991, when the country secured its freedom from the Soviet Union.

Katarina Gavrilyuk, who came to St. John's from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country in February 2022, says it's important that holiday traditions continue in a new home so far from her own.

"We are fighting for this. And I think every Ukrainian here has a friend or a relative who died in the war. And we know the price for the independence," Gavrilyuk said Thursday.

"Even we, before the war, we didn't understand. 'What is independence? it's just a word.' But now we can see that it's not just a word, and we pay our blood for that."

More than 2,400 Ukrainians have immigrated to Newfoundland and Labrador since the war began, according to the Canadian Press.

Festivities to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, highlighted by musical performances and a Ukrainian dancing workshop, are scheduled for Thursday night on George Street in St. John's.

"This day has become even more important, because Ukrainians are fighting again for their freedom and their independence," said Maria Cherwick, a member of St. John's Ukrainian-Canadian folk band the Kubasonics.

"It's important to, you know, recognize what's happening in Ukraine right now, but also to celebrate Ukrainian culture and all of the wonderful things about it."

Last year saw singing and dancing crowds on George Street for Ukrainian Independence Day. Performers are expecting a lively crowd downtown on Thursday night for this year's festivities. (durov_photo/Instagram)

Cherwick and the Kubasonics marked Ukrainian Independence Day last year with a downtown concert that brought out fans from both Ukraine and Newfoundland, she said, which was a special moment.

"We've been playing for eight years in Newfoundland, but it was the first time we played and I saw people in, like, traditional Ukrainian clothes dancing and singing along here in Newfoundland," she said.

"It's been great to see Newfoundlanders, like, really receptive to that and interested to learn more. So it's a great opportunity now that we have even more people that we can kind of do things on a larger scale."

WATCH | Maria Cherwick of the Kubasonics shares memories of last year's Ukrainian Independence Day: St. John's set for fun and festivities on Ukrainian Independence Day Duration 1:51 Performers including the Kubasonics will take to the stage on George Street on Thursday night for a celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day.

Planning a celebration of culture during the invasion can be complex, she said, but it's important to keep the traditions going for those involved in the conflict.

"Soldiers, they're fighting because they want their children to have a better life. So it's important that we keep these traditions up and try to celebrate this culture, so that we have something left," she said.

"Hopefully this is over soon and we can go back to just the celebration part of it all."