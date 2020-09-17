N.L. travel ban upheld in provincial Supreme Court ruling

A judge has ruled Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 travel restrictions will remain intact.

In a ruling released Thursday, Justice Donald Burrage wrote that the travel ban does indeed violate Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which allows Canadians to move freely throughout the country.

However, Burrage said, the ban is protected by Section 1, which allows for reasonable exemptions to the charter.

Lawyers acting for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Halifax resident Kim Taylor filed the court challenge in May, after Taylor was denied a travel exemption to attend her mother's funeral in Newfoundland and Labrador.

At the time the House of Assembly had just passed a controversial amendment to the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act, which gave police the power to detain individuals found in non-compliance with public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

N.L. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced sweeping public health emergency orders this spring. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador's new public health rules prohibited anyone who lived outside of the province from entering without an exemption issued by public health officials.

The rules have loosened since then, with any resident of Atlantic Canada allowed to travel freely to or from Newfoundland and Labrador without an exemption, and without isolating for 14 days.

But residents from anywhere else in Canada must still get an exemption, and people are still being denied entry. To date, the province has issued a total of 20, 245 travel exemptions, and denied 3,770 requests. Of those denials, there were 512 requests for reconsideration.

Just minutes after the court decision was released, Health Minister John Haggie said the ruling was gratifying. He said no one wanted to take those steps, but there is evidence that it worked in keeping the province's case count low. As of Wednesday, N.L. has one active case of COVID-19.

He said the travel ban will probably be one of the last restrictions to go.

'Way over the top'

In their court application, the lawyers argued Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees Canadians the right to travel to or live in any part of the country, and the province's travel rules are an unreasonable violation of that part of the charter.

"We have put up, basically, international borders without the right to do so," said John Drover, the lawyer representing the woman at the centre of the case, at the time the case was being heard. "We live in weird times, no question, but this is way over the top."

The hearing began in August, and included testimony from Dr. Proton Rahman, a researcher leading a team analyzing provincial contagion models.

Rahman, a clinical epidemiologist and professor of medicine at Memorial University, testified the province's COVID-19 rate could be 20 times higher without a travel ban.

Newfoundland and Labrador has had few active cases of COVID-19 since May, after an initial surge of cases that included three deaths.

A paper he co-authored said while relaxing travel restrictions is "a highly contentious political decision," tight border measures are a clearly effective strategy to control cases.

The court also heard from Newfoundland and Labrador's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, who issued the travel ban under the province's public health state of emergency.

She testified she didn't ask for precise models before ordering the travel restriction, because the group doing the work was too new at the time, and the modelling needed for a travel ban hadn't yet been developed.

But the group did consult with epidemiologists and health care advocacy groups, and analyzed the general trajectory of the contagion.

On April 26, three days before Fitzgerald announced the ban, there were 258 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, of which 219 had by that time recovered.

Justin Mellor, a lawyer for the provincial government, argued Newfoundland and Labrador has constitutional authority to enact the policy because the ban addresses an issue of public health, placing it "squarely within provincial jurisdiction."

He also argued the ban does not violate any mobility rights because the text of the charter does not explicitly address interprovincial mobility.

