N.L. Transportation Department pleads guilty to occupational health and safety breach

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation and Works has pleaded guilty to one count of violating provincial occupational health and safety rules for an incident three years ago in which a government employee was threatened.

A second charge in relation to the same incident was withdrawn.

At a hearing in provincial court last week, a judge fined the province $4,000, and added a $1,200 victim fine surcharge.

The occupational health and safety charges related to an incident that occurred in St. Vincent's on March 28, 2018, in which a government employee was threatened.

Bernie Farrell, a heavy equipment operator from Farrell's Excavating, made verbal threats to a Department of Transportation and Works surveyor on a work site.

In an earlier court decision, Farrell was convicted of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Farrell was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, for allegedly swinging the bucket of his equipment at or near the surveyor. He was acquitted on that count.

According to court documents, Farrell pleaded guilty this month to an occupational health and safety charge for failing to ensure that a worker was not in the swing radius of equipment while it was operating.

For that violation of safety regulations, Farrell was hit with a $3,000 fine and a $450 victim fine surcharge.

