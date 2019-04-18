Skip to Main Content
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TCH and C.B.S. highway in metro region
Nfld. & Labrador·New

As many as 10 vehicles were involved, but there's no word on the extent of any injuries.

Police cautioning drivers of icy conditions

CBC News ·
Several vehicles were off the road at a section of highway just outside of St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Emergency responders were busy on Wednesday evening, as weather wreaked havoc for some drivers on the Trans-Canada and C.B.S. highway.

Reports say up to 10 vehicles were involved around 8:15 p.m., at what is referred to as the "cloverleaf" — an area where both highways intersect with an overpass and ramps.

Several cars were involved in collisions at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and the highway to Conception Bay South. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

There's no official word on whether or not any of the people involved were injured.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a warning on its social media pages, cautioning drivers in the area to be careful.

