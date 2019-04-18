Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TCH and C.B.S. highway in metro region
Police cautioning drivers of icy conditions
Emergency responders were busy on Wednesday evening, as weather wreaked havoc for some drivers on the Trans-Canada and C.B.S. highway.
Reports say up to 10 vehicles were involved around 8:15 p.m., at what is referred to as the "cloverleaf" — an area where both highways intersect with an overpass and ramps.
There's no official word on whether or not any of the people involved were injured.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a warning on its social media pages, cautioning drivers in the area to be careful.
Major delays at the TCH / Pitts Memorial clover leaf. I counted more than a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.