N.L. launches national tourism ad campaign but operators want firm reopening date

Joe O'Brien, captain of O'Brien's Boat Tours in Bay Bulls, says Newfoundland and Labrador's national tourism campaign is about being ready for when leisure travellers can finally come to the province. (CBC)

As a national Newfoundland and Labrador tourism campaign begins to roll out, industry operators in the province are calling for a set date for when they can begin to welcome visitors again.

The "Stay Curious" campaign is running across the country in television, print and online outlets, but COVID-19 restrictions mean leisure travel to N.L. is still banned.

Joe O'Brien, captain of O'Brien's Boat Tours in Bay Bulls, said the campaign could pay off by keeping Newfoundland and Labrador front and centre in the minds of travellers.

"Gambling is what we got to do. We got to gamble to get into the game. So we got to put our cards on the table and make sure we're open for business," O'Brien told CBC News.

"If we offer experiences of Newfoundland, we've got to be in the international media and on social media. Everybody in the business knows if you're not advertising [then] you're not a business."

A recent report from a provincial tourism advisory council recommended announcing July 1 as the date to open the province's borders to all Canadians so operators can start taking bookings now, and on Wednesday, Destination St. John's — a non-profit destination marketing organization with a focus on N.L.'s capital city — said it supports the idea of a July 1 opening.

Joe O'Brien says his business only did a very small percentage in sales last year compared to a normal year, and is depending on the Canadian market. (CBC)

O'Brien said as soon as the province is open to the rest of Canada, the tourism industry is back in business.

"Being ready is who we are," he said.

Last summer was a success, O'Brien said, with staycations and locals using his boat tour. But, he added, there still wasn't enough volume to sustain what his business was built around.

"We done a very small percentage of what we would do for normal business, but we kept our door open," he said.

N.L. working on reopening plan

Premier Andrew Furey said during the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday the province is working on a reopening plan that will be made public in the next week.

Alberta and British Columbia have released their plans to be open to the rest of Canada by July. Closer to home, Prince Edward Island is planning to have its borders open to Atlantic Canada by June 27.

Furey said N.L.'s plan depends on the evidence available, with Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie weighing in.

Tourism groups are ready for the province to reopen to the rest of Canada. That date is still to be determined. (Submitted by Aimee Doiron)

Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador — which represents all aspects of the industry, from airlines and tour operators to hotels and restaurants — said in a media release it's encouraged that a reopening plan is on its way.

Tourism Minister Steve Crocker said other provinces are also running tourism campaigns, so when Newfoundland and Labrador is open the provincial government wants to make sure that travellers think of N.L. as a viable destination.

When tourists can actually travel to Newfoundland and Labrador is still up in the air.

"We're actually telling people to keep us top of mind for when you can get out and travel again," he said. "Hopefully this summer we're going to be able to welcome Canadians back to our province."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador