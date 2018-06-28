Province reaches tentative deal with CUPE members

After months of bargaining, the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial government has reached tentative collective agreements with CUPE members.

Part of the agreements with the union, representing roughly 4,000 public sector employees, include no wage increases, the elimination of severance, and changes to group insurance for new employees.

Severance "is an earned benefit that has been a financial liability for decades," the government said in a press release Thursday morning.

With the elimination of severance, employees with at least one year of service will be paid one week to a maximum of 20 weeks.

Brian Farewell of the Canadian Union of Public Employees has not yet commented on the province's announced tentative agreement with members he represents. (CBC)

Current employees qualify for retirement benefits like group health and life insurance after 10 years of service, with an equal employee and employer contribution.

Under the new tentative agreement, new hires will have to reach 15 years of service to qualify for that deal.

Premiums at retirement will be calculated with a sliding scale based on years of service, with the scale starting at employees contributing 85 per cent, and the employer contributing 15.

The press release said these collective agreements "will support government's balanced approach to fiscal management, maintaining services while creating a more affordable public service."

It estimates approximately $25 million per year in savings from the severance payout.

Severance is taxable income for the recipient, and, just as with the NAPE severance packages, the government said the payouts "will help stimulate spending at local businesses."

"Additionally, avoiding an increase in pay across the entire public service would avoid an increase of more than $40 million per one percent in wage spending annually," it added in the press release.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is speaking with media at 10:30 a.m. NT in St. John's.