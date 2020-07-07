Funding fast-tracked for temporary homeless shelter at Gathering Place in St. John's
Concerns for homeless population grew amid pandemic
Citing worries about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newfoundland and Labrador government said Tuesday it will spend $732,000 to help a St. John's non-profit convert some of its existing space into a temporary emergency shelter for the homeless.
The temporary 30-bed shelter at the Gathering Place will be staffed seven days a week and open from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. It should be ready by September 2020 ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19, Premier Dwight Ball said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Ball told reporters that Gathering Place co-chair Sister Elizabeth Davis highlighted the need to fast-track a low-barrier shelter in May, as concerns for the province's homeless population were rising because of COVID-19.
The terms of the shelter will mean that there will be no pre-conditions, such as sobriety, for someone to seek shelter there.
"Everyone will be accepted as they are," Ball said.
"What we have identified going through the pandemic … there were a number of people that were very vulnerable in our society and quite frankly we were not appropriately equipped to actually deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 in that pandemic. So action was required."
The deal with the Gathering Place — a St. John's-based community organization that helps those facing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues — came through the province's all party committee which includes MHAs from each of the province's political parties.
Joanne Thompson, the Gathering Place's executive director, said Tuesday's announcement ensures that the homeless population will have a safe space to sleep in the event of a state of emergency, like January's massive blizzard, or another wave of COVID-19.
"This is a housing-first model, and as a community of service providers we have much to celebrate," Thompson said.
Temporary solution
End Homelessness St. John's also helped get the new temporary shelter off the ground. As the federal entity under the Reaching Home Initiative, executive director Doug Pawson said Tuesday's announcement comes as an addition to the federal government's response to homeless aid during the pandemic.
"As a result we've invested in supporting those who require isolation due to COVID-19 in a myriad of ways, notably securing safe hotel spaces," said Pawson, adding that several institutions and community groups teamed up.
"The announcement here today of a temporary low-barrier shelter is an important first step toward developing a permanent solution that will replace the need for private shelters where we see our most vulnerable neighbours languish."
Ball said the shelter at the Gathering Place is a temporary solution, which will help guide the design and programming of a future permanent low-barrier shelter.
A government news release said a request for proposals will be issued through Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corp. within the coming week.
Ball said the permanent shelter will take about two years to build.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.