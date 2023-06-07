These Taylor Swift fans hope their hunt for tickets won't end in a cruel summer

Taylor Swift fans in N.L. eagerly waiting for Eras Tour ticket sale Duration 0:54 The CBC's Talia Kliot — a Taylor Swift fan herself — headed to the Avalon Mall in St. John's to see how people are getting ready for Swift's return to Canada in November 2024.

People all across the world will be fighting for tickets Wednesday to see Taylor Swift during the Toronto leg of her latest tour, hoping they won't be faced with teardrops on their guitars.

Swift's Eras tour has been ongoing since March and will extend into the end of 2024 with six concerts at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The shows will be her first in Canada since 2018.

Tickets have been incredibly hard to come by, highlighted earlier this year when overwhelming demand crashed Ticketmaster's website and a pocket of Swift fans sued the site for misrepresentation, fraud and price-fixing.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, people who signed up for pre-sale codes are eagerly waiting.

"I never really thought she was going to come because everyone said she wasn't. And then when she [announced it], it was kind of exciting news for everyone," Swiftie Keitlyn Keough told CBC News.

Other fans like Abigail Vincent, Courtney Weir and Sidney McGrath have also signed up for pre-sale codes, ready to pounce whenever the email comes.

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour in May in Nashville. The tour will extend into November 2024 with six shows in Toronto. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"I really wanted to go to the concert, so I think that's one of the main things I'm saving up for right now," McGrath said.

"I think the most exciting thing would [be] being able to meet all the other fans."

For those who aren't able to make it to the show, the St. John's School of Rock is making sure Swift's music makes it to stages on The Rock with a tribute concert.

"She's got millions of fans, and there's certainly a market for it and we all love playing the music. So why not spend a night celebrating?" School of Rock Musician Aubree Lambe said.

WATCH | St. John's musician Aubree Lambe shares her love for Taylor Swift with the CBC's Talia Kliot: St. John's musician bringing Taylor Swift tunes to the Rock Duration 1:30 Aubree Lambe finds inspiration in Taylor Swift for her own music and is part of a T-Swift tribute show coming up in St. John's

Lambe said she's been a fan of Swift since she was a child, and learned many of her songs on guitar.

While she hopes she can get tickets for one of the shows in November 2024, she knows her work will be cut out for her.

"I know it's a little bit of a war to get tickets, but I will certainly try."