How a daring rescue off N.L. waters 35 years ago created a generation of Tamil Canadians

155 people packed into two lifeboats that came to the Newfoundland coastline on August 11, 1986, including a handful of women and children. Here they are seen leaving the Leonard J. Crowley after docking in St. John's. (CBC)

The date of August 11, 1986 has been on the mind of Toronto filmmaker Cyrus Sundar Singh for close to 20 years.

It's a day that defined a generation of new Canadians — a generation saved from the waters off Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thirty-five years ago this week, Captain Gus Dalton was fishing off St. Shott's on the southern tip of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula when he noticed a series of shapes floating off the coastline.

His life, as well as the lives of future Canadians, would forever change once he got a closer look.

"It turned out to be two lifeboats bearing about 150 to 155 people," Singh said in his retelling of the story to CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "They looked like refugees. He didn't know who they were, where they came from, had no idea."

The lifeboats were full of Tamil refugees, left adrift after escaping the country in the middle of civil war. As young men faced being drafted into the army or the resistance, they sat on the rafts seeking asylum with their families.

Admiral's Beach fishermen Gus Dalton was the first person to spot the two lifeboats adrift off the Avalon Peninsula. He coordinated the rescue effort with the Canadian Coast Guard. (CBC )

"So as the story goes, Gus threw his catch overboard and went to help these people and to rescue them. And that's what he did," Singh said.

"He was the first one on the scene, gave them some triage, gave them water, made sure they were OK. Then he took them all onboard his longliner and his fellow fishermen's longliners."

Growing up in Toronto in the late 1980s, Singh said he remembers the day as a passing event he watched on the news. But as a stronger Tamil identity began to emerge in the city during his early years as a filmmaker, he began to want to learn more.

"I started seeing an increase in the population of Tamils in Toronto, and especially through the availability of food," he said. "All these stores that were being closed in a certain era started to open up again with Tamil grocery stores and Tamil newspaper stores and libraries.

"It was kind of like a mini flourishing of Tamil culture that took place in this one part of Toronto."

WATCH | CBC reports on the rescue in this report from August 1986:

Sri Lankan migrants rescued off Newfoundland Digital Archives 2:45 Fishing boats come to the aid of more than 150 people adrift in two crowded lifeboats in the Atlantic. 2:45

Now, 35 years to the day after the first Tamil immigrants were rescued from Newfoundland waters, Singh will share part of the story and how it has continued in a new "live documentary" called In the Wake of Time.

There's a new generation of people that lives on because of what happened that day. - Cyrus Sundar Singh

The documentary will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, and will feature a mix of archival footage, music and live interviews with those impacted by the rescue both in the moment and in the time since.

Filmmaker Cyrus Sundar Singh is sharing the story of the rescue and the stories of those impacted in the years to follow in a new documentary. (Robert Bean/Submitted by Cyrus Sundar Singh)

Singh has been able to see that impact first hand, joining a group of Tamil immigrants who were rescued by Dalton on a trip back to Newfoundland to meet the captain in 2016.

"It brought together not only some of the people that actually took the journey in these lifeboats, it also brought together a community of people in commemoration, but more in celebration of giving thanks. And to kind of come back and say thank you to Gus Dalton," he said.

"[He] was the reason that all of these people survived…. All of them were granted status, and all of them have remained in Canada and all of them have now had children. There's a new generation of people that lives on because of what happened that day back on August 11, 1986."

But Singh said he believes the effect of the rescue goes much further, serving as the beginning of the diaspora of Tamil Canadians seen across the country today.

"They were the harbingers of what was to come. They were the first of the arrivals of mass arrivals. Then after them, other refugees came in though other channels….Toronto became kind of the epicentre of a Tamil diaspora."

Gus Dalton poses with four of the 155 Tamil refugees he pulled from life-boats in 2016. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Through making the documentary, Singh said he hopes to highlight the importance of the events that took place off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, and how it resonates with the people primarily involved — and the children who live as a result of the event — 35 years later.

"How do we carry the story forward? How does it remain with us? How does it change us if it does? And how is that narrative continuing?" he asked.

"This is an important story that I think is lost on most Canadians outside of the Tamil community and even in Newfoundland. So this is an opportunity to connect the two generations and the two sets of people to say 'Look, this story touches us all.' This is an important story, and this is us."

Weekend AM 34:17 A chilling beach read, the ties between Tamil-Canadians and Newfoundlanders, and Fishosaurus! Ian Gillies and Marc Fiset are building a giant iron fish on Fogo Island, Cyrus Sundar Singh has a project that reunites a group of Tamil Canadians and residents of Admiral's Beach, and Elisabeth de Mariaffi tells us about her new novel, The Retreat 34:17