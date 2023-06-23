Sudanese community group calls for transparency after fatal N.L. police shooting

Representatives from the province's Sudanese community are calling for more information to be released into a police shooting last Monday in St. John's, and are questioning why the independent watchdog investigating it hasn't managed to track down family members of the man who died after being provided contact information.

"We are here to express our concern and frustration from what happened to one of our brothers, which is part of our Sudanese community," Abubaker Hamed said in an interview Thursday afternoon.

"We would like to see justice served, and also we would like to have an answer, because we are very surprised about what happened."

Hamed was one of three people who spoke to CBC News on behalf of the province's Sudanese Community Association.

"We are also concerned about how the police is dealing with Black people, maybe if there is some racism here," Hamed said.

Friends of Omar Mohammed say he is the man who died last week in what authorities have described as an officer-involved shooting at Regatta Plaza, near Elizabeth Avenue.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which is investigating the fatal incident, hasn't confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Earlier this week, SIRT did say the man involved was a new Canadian.

Mohammed moved to Newfoundland from Sudan nearly a decade ago.

He is a former child soldier who had previous brushes with the law in this province, and struggles with mental health issues.

At the time of his death, Mohammed was wanted by police for breaching court orders. He had past convictions for sexual assault and assaulting a police officer.

Community representatives spoke with SIRT

Jamaa Ishaq told CBC News that he spoke with Mohammed's uncle on June 15, three days after the shooting.

They used contacts in the Sudanese community in Toronto to help track him down at a refugee camp in the African nation of Chad.

Ishaq said they haven't been able to directly contact Mohammed's mother, because she doesn't have a phone, but made arrangements to have information passed along to her.

Jumaa Ishaq (left) and Faris Ahemd expressed concern, as representatives of the province's Sudanese Community Association. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Hamed said four representatives from the local Sudanese community went to speak with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary last week, and were given a number to call SIRT.

He said they spoke with someone at SIRT to say they were concerned about what happened, and provided contact information for Mohammed's uncle.

"They told us sorry, we are very busy now with other important case," Hamed said.

"They say we will get back to you and they took my name, my phone number, and they said we will get back and have a discussion. But since then we haven't heard from them."

SIRT says case of 'utmost priority'

In an emailed statement to CBC News Friday, SIRT director Mike King said this case is "of the utmost priority," and noted that an experienced and highly-skilled investigative team is dedicated to it.

"Our investigation has been thorough and comprehensive," King said.

He said during the course of this investigation thus far, SIRT investigators have talked to numerous individuals, including several people in the Sudanese community.

"We have addressed all inquiries and, when we have been provided with relevant information, we have interviewed the individuals, followed up on the information and, when appropriate, provided the information to Interpol," King wrote.

Mike King, pictured in a file photo, is director of the province's Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates dealings with police that involve significant injury, death or sexual assault. (CBC)

In a press release issued earlier this week, the police watchdog said it obtained information that the man had been estranged from his family for a number of years.

"Despite our extensive efforts, we have been unable to notify next of kin of the incident," King said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have engaged the services of Interpol operations, who have assigned an investigator to locate the family. Out of respect for the family and its privacy, SIRT-NL will not release the identity of the deceased until we have properly notified next of kin, or until we have exhausted all possible avenues to do so."

King said the police watchdog tries to be as transparent as possible, but won't release information that could potentially compromise an investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation or court proceeding, he said, SIRT will release a full report.

That report will detail the nature of the incident, the evidence gathered, the director's conclusion and reasons.

Friends and members of the Sudanese community fear Omar Mohammed was killed last Monday, but say they have not been able to get official confirmation. (Submitted by Catherine Pretty)

'We need justice to be served'

But the Sudanese community continues to call for more transparency.

"We need that investigation to determine why this is happening and we need justice to be served and we need some answers," Hamed said.

Faris Ahemd, speaking through a translator, told CBC News the Sudanese community in the province is now more afraid, after hearing about the shooting.

Most of them are people who came from a war zone, seeking a safe place to live in Canada, and are experiencing what they escaped from.

Ishaq echoed those comments.

"We need a serious investigation," he said.

