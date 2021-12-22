The great gingerbread battle: Stuffed hosts go head-to-head in a holiday special

From left: Hosts Columbus Guyo, Farai Gwasira and Ife Alaba are facing off to build the perfect gingerbread house in a holiday edition of our Stuffed series. (CBC)

You've seen the hosts of CBC N.L.'s Stuffed work to build the perfect meal in recent months, but what about building gingerbread houses?

In a special holiday edition of Stuffed, hosts Columbus Guyo, Ife Alaba and Farai Gwasira are facing off to see who construct the best gingerbread house in front of a panel of experts.

The stern-but-fair judges of the competition, from left to right, Serena King, Quinn Brown and Bridget Murphy. (Amy Joy/CBC)

They've got about 15 years of experience when it comes to Christmas and sweets — and believe us, they don't sugarcoat things.

Whose gingerbread house will stand the tallest, and whose gingerbread walls will come crashing down?

Check it out in the video player below.

WATCH | The Stuffed hosts face-off in a gingerbread battle in a special holiday episode:

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai? Meet our hosts here.

