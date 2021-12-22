The great gingerbread battle: Stuffed hosts go head-to-head in a holiday special
Whose gingerbread house will stand the tallest, and whose gingerbread walls will come crashing down?
You've seen the hosts of CBC N.L.'s Stuffed work to build the perfect meal in recent months, but what about building gingerbread houses?
In a special holiday edition of Stuffed, hosts Columbus Guyo, Ife Alaba and Farai Gwasira are facing off to see who construct the best gingerbread house in front of a panel of experts.
They've got about 15 years of experience when it comes to Christmas and sweets — and believe us, they don't sugarcoat things.
Check it out in the video player below.
WATCH | The Stuffed hosts face-off in a gingerbread battle in a special holiday episode:
Meet the hosts
A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.
All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.
