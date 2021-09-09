N.L. families say students with autism aren't getting enough support at school

Some Newfoundland and Labrador parents say their children with autism and other developmental disorders are not getting the appropriate support at school. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Shawna Hinchey, a St. John's mother, says her 10-year-old son — who has autism, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder — was doing well in school before this year.

Before he started Grade 6, Hinchey said, her son had a student assistant who was responsible for just one other student. Now, she says, there is one student assistant responsible for all of Grade 6 at her son's St. John's school and her son isn't getting the structure he needs. She dreads getting phone calls from the school.

"I always have that brief panic of, 'Oh no, what happened now?'" she said.

Mike Hinchey, Shawna's husband, said there have been incidents where his stepson hasn't made it to the bathroom, or isn't properly washing his hands because he isn't being watched closely enough.

"If he's going by himself, he needs to be prompted to do these things," Mike said.

A spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC News about 10 student assistants — who help students with special needs with transportation, medication, navigating the classroom environment and more — are assigned to the school of more than 540 students.

Shawna and Mike Hinchey are two of the concerned N.L. parents who told CBC News their children with autism and other developmental disorders are not getting the appropriate support at school.

Shawna Hinchey, left, says her son, who has autism, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder, enjoys school but needs additional support to function properly in a classroom environment. (Submitted by Shawna Hinchey)

Shawna said she contacted the school after her son was sent home without a jacket and was told the student assistant responsible for her son was busy with other students.

The Hincheys kept their son home after students returned to class in January because they were worried he wouldn't know how to protect himself and others from COVID-19. They say they'll be sending him back to school next week because he's missing out on his education and interacting with his peers.

Student assistants undervalued: NAPE president

Jerry Earle, president of the union that represents the student assistants working in the Newfoundland and Labrador school system, said student assistants play an essential role in the school system but are undervalued and underutilized.

"These student assistants are not getting the recognition for the valuable work they do, and it's detrimental to them and it's detrimental more so to the children."

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, says student assistants are undervalued. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, said shifts for student assistants can be as short as three hours a day, which leans to recruitment and retention problems.

"Trying to recruit people for this work is extremely difficult, and then people that are in these jobs, if something comes up that they can actually support themselves and support their families better, then they move on."

Earle said he's heard from parents who have had to keep their children home from school if a student assistant isn't available because they need that extra help to function in a school environment.

"They have exceptionalities, they have a right to be in school; however, they can't be there without the student assistants."

In an interview, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District president Tony Stack said the provincial government gives the district an annual allocation of student assistant hours, which are assigned based on the needs of each school, not individual students.

"Any time you have a resource requirement, there are always resource challenges," he said. "It's something that we have to navigate and do the best we can."

Stack noted that student assistants are part of a team of staff members, including guidance counselors, who help students with exceptionalities and who receive individualized education plans.

In 2022, he said, the provincial government allocated an additional 100 hours to student assistants.

'Nothing has been done'

Chelsey Davidge says she can't get the image out of her mind: her six-year-old son being carried down the hall at his English Harbour West school by his arms and his legs last June.

"I can close my eyes and I'm right there with him. I can see his body, I can see what he was wearing, everything," she said. "And to this day, nothing has been done about it."

Chelsey Davidge says school staff weren't following protocol when they carried her son out of class during a meltdown last June. (Submitted by Chelsey Davidge)

Davidge said her son has autism and is non-verbal, but she found out about the alleged incident, which she said involved at least one student assistant and one teacher, from another mother.

"As a mother, that's just the most heartbreaking thing you could ever hear," she said.

After seeing video of the incident, Davidge said, she contacted the principal and the school board. She said she was told her son was removed from the classroom because he was having a meltdown, but she wasn't contacted about the alleged incident.

Davidge said she believes the incident occurred because school staff did not receive sufficient training for dealing with students who have exceptionalities. She said the individuals involved are still working at the school, though she was told they would be getting additional training.

A spokesperson said the district is unable to comment on incidents involving specific students.

Davidge said her son loves school, and she decided to send him back to class after multiple assurances that the incident would not be repeated, but she still worries.

"All parties that were involved in that incident are still in charge of my son daily at school," she said.

'Nobody says that it's perfect' says Autism Society CEO

While Stack would not comment on individual situations, he said school staff are trained in crisis prevention and intervention and are taught to use de-escalation techniques and the least-restrictive means to respond to a crisis.

"Safety is paramount the safety of the the student involved and of course, the staff members and the students in the immediate proximity," he said.

Paul Walsh, the CEO of the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, said in a November interview that the society, the school district, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association and the Department of Education are working together to improve the province's inclusive education model.

"Nobody says that it's perfect. Nobody says that it's meeting the need right now," he said.

Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador CEO Paul Walsh, seen here in a 2015 photo, says the society is working with the school system to improve things for children with autism. (CBC)

He said the society is also working to improve the school system for children with autism.

"I do believe there's a commitment to fix it, but it will take work in partnership to make that happen."

