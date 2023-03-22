St. John's wants judge to block release of SJSE financial information

The City of St. John's is heading to Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court to stop the release of financial information that an independent transparency watchdog said should be made public.

At issue is information contained in the financial statements of St. John's Sports and Entertainment, the city-run corporation that operates the Mary Brown's Centre.

Earlier this month, Newfoundland and Labrador information and privacy commissioner Michael Harvey recommended the disclosure of aggregate amounts paid to settle a number of workplace disputes, and how much was paid to settle another legal matter.

By law, Harvey's office has recommendation power. The city can go to Supreme Court to appeal his decision.

SaltWire Network had asked the city for the financial statements of SJSE, but the 2021 report contained redactions.

SaltWire — which publishes the St. John's Telegram and other newspapers in Atlantic Canada — appealed that decision to Harvey's office.

In his report, the commissioner sided with SaltWire.

SaltWire has reported that the court action is an effort by the city to prevent the release of how much money it paid out to former SJSE employees and the owners of the Newfoundland Growlers as a result of a workplace investigation and lockout.

In court filings, the city insists that the numbers should remain under wraps, because of solicitor-client privilege, litigation privilege, and financial and economic harm.

The city filed the appeal last week. It's on the docket at Supreme Court on April 18.

