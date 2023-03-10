Stephenville mayor says money transferred for sale of airport, but rest of board mum on details

The mayor of Stephenville says another milestone has been reached toward the long-delayed sale of the local airport to a company led by Ottawa businessman Carl Dymond.

At a public town council meeting on Thursday night, Mayor Tom Rose said "everything is in line" for the acquisition to proceed.

"As of this past Monday, the money has transferred from the Dymond Group for the purchase of the airport, meeting the terms of that agreement, to a trust account with the Stephenville Airport Corporation's lawyers to fulfill all the obligations of the terms," Rose said.

"For example, paying off the line of credit, which is approximately $1 million plus other requirements, legal, GST, severances, everything. So it's great news for the town of Stephenville. Here's an opportunity for us."

In making the comments, Rose noted that he sits on the board of directors of the airport corporation as an ex-officio member, due to his role as mayor.

CBC News spoke to all of the other members of the board, except one. They would not comment on the mayor's statement.

Interim chair Willie McNeil, when reached by phone Friday morning, declined an interview. He indicated that the money has been transferred to a lawyer, but didn't specify which one. He said the board will know more when it meets with its lawyer Tuesday.

One of the financial hurdles that must be cleared is the airport corporation's longstanding line of credit, which is guaranteed by the Newfoundland and Labrador government up to a cap of $900,000.

Provincial officials told CBC News last year that taxpayers won't be on the hook for that liability as part of any sale of the airport, and the financial backstop "will not be extended to other entities."

In an emailed statement Friday, the department said that position remains the same.

It noted the airport corporation has advised the department that the line of credit will be paid in full and closed through proceeds of the sale of the airport when all conditions for closing are satisfied.

Carl Dymond speaks at a press conference in Stephenville on Sept. 9, 2021, when he announced plans to acquire the airport in the western Newfoundland town. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Dymond has not yet responded to requests for comment.

He first publicly announced plans to acquire the airport back in September 2021.

Dymond's vision for western Newfoundland includes a manufacturing facility for giant futuristic cargo drones and the return of scheduled passenger service to Stephenville.

He has repeatedly said he will create thousands of jobs, spending hundreds of millions in private money.

But the acquisition has dragged on, with officials blaming a historic insolvency proceeding involving the airport, for months of delays.

Last month, that insolvency process finally wrapped up.

An insolvency proceeding involving Stephenville's airport that began in 2005 was finally resolved last month. (CBC)

At Thursday's council meeting, Rose noted that "because the airport corporation sat in bankruptcy for 17 years, it actually took an additional seven months into the timelines for the negotiation of the full deal."

The mayor said that it's now in the hands of the airport corporation's lawyers.

"I anticipate that the transfer of the deed to the Dymond Group will happen very shortly," Rose said.

"It's great news that we can finally say that instead of the taxpayers supporting the operation of the airport, it'll turn around 180 [degrees], where the airport will start providing funds to the taxpayers of this town."

Rose made the comments as councillors voted to give notice they will stop a monthly infusion of tax dollars to the airport corporation.

The $32,500-a-month grant was helping to keep the lights on, pending the completion of the sale.

Deputy Mayor Susan Fowlow said there is no longer any need to provide financial support.

"For those people who were concerned about the money that we were dispersing, we will see that back in the bank, as taxes come in and business starts to happen," Fowlow said.

"So that's a very good news story, an important day, I guess, for those of us who've been waiting for something to happen, and for those who held on to the faith. We're so much closer now that we can taste it, I guess as the expression goes, close enough to taste."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador