Dust off your dancing shoes!: Here's what's changing in Step 2 of N.L.'s reopening

Dance floors in Newfoundland and Labrador can finally reopen Sunday as the province moves to Step 2 of it's reopening plan. (Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press)

People in Newfoundland and Labrador can finally hit the dance floor again, travel more freely and attend larger gatherings as the province moves to Step 2 of its reopening plan.

The next step officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 15 days ahead of schedule.

During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said continued low case numbers and having more than half of the province's eligible population fully vaccinated allowed public health to speed up the move to Step 2.

Some of the biggest changes in Step 2 centre around restaurants and businesses, while also tweaking rules for travellers entering Newfoundland and Labrador.

Capacity restrictions at restaurants are no longer in place — except that physical distancing must still be maintained between customers and tables. Self-serve buffets are still prohibited.

Outdoor formal gatherings can now include up to 500 people with physical distancing, with indoor formal gatherings limited to 350 people. Gatherings can now also include dance floors.

Businesses and restaurants can open to full capacity, as long as physical distancing is in place. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Funerals can also increase visitation to 50 people at a time, while arts and recreation centres will follow the rules of formal gatherings.

Personal gatherings, like house parties, are limited to the number of people that can fit in the space with physical distancing.

Isolation and COVID-19 testing rules also change, meaning fully and partially vaccinated Canadians, along with rotational workers, entering Newfoundland and Labrador now have no testing or self-isolation requirements.

People who are unvaccinated will still have to self-isolate, and will be tested for the virus on day seven, eight or nine of their isolation period.

Vaccinated travellers entering Newfoundland and Labrador now face no isolation or testing requirements. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Groups arriving in the province with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people must follow the rules for unvaccinated travellers.

Children under the age of 12 entering the province, however, will follow the rules that apply to the vaccination status of the adults they're travelling with.

Other changes in Step 2 include the permitted return of sports tournaments with COVID-19 protocols in place, and an expansion to allow more people to return to their workplaces in the province.

The province's mandatory mask mandate does not change in Step 2, but Fitzgerald said the province hopes to make a change during the week of Aug. 9.