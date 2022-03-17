'It's been too long': St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back in downtown St. John's
Celebrations resume after COVID-19 hiatus
Thursday's St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been three years in the making for many patrons in downtown St. John's, with almost all COVID-19 public health restrictions being lifted earlier this week.
The green beer and Irish tunes were flowing at Shamrock City, a view that Ricky Dalton was happy to see.
"Listening to live music, it's so great. Great entertainment that gets the crowd going for St. Paddy's Day," Dalton said. "It's a special time of the year, everyone has fun."
This year's festivities mark the first ones without public health restrictions on gatherings since March 2020. The province's first case of the virus was identified March 14, 2020, just days before St. Patrick's Day.
The uncertainty around the beginning of the pandemic led to events being cancelled, while a separate outbreak in February 2021 left parties cancelled the following year.
"It's great to be out after two years. It's been too long," Dalton said. "Paddy's Day, it's my tradition every year. I come out and enjoy the music, I love it."
WATCH: St. Patrick's Day partygoers speak with the CBC's Jeremy Eaton:
It's a similar story down the road at Broderick's Pub.
"It feels good. Feels like freedom," Megan Porter said, who has made a tradition out of spending St. Patrick's Day downtown.
Besides the festivities, Thursday is also a day for people to celebrate their Irish connections.
"What it really becomes or what it has become worldwide is a time when people recognize Irish culture or Irish heritage," said Jim Conroy, president of Newfoundland and Labrador's Benevolent Irish Society.
"There's the obvious things like the music and plays and all those things that the Irish do. But we have a phenomenal number of artists in this province, visual and audio, everybody has got some piece of it in them. And I think that's the Irishness that comes out across our culture."
With files from Jeremy Eaton and The St. John's Morning Show
