Snow, rain and wind to blast much of Newfoundland

All corners of Newfoundland will see snow on Thursday, according to meteorologist Rob Carroll. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Heavy snow is expected to sweep "fast and furious" across much of Newfoundland Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Carroll.

Carroll told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show areas between the Bonavista Peninsula and Gander will get the heaviest snow. Carroll predicts they could see 30 to 40 centimetres or more.

He says the Avalon Peninsula will also see "heavy snow" throughout the morning, with about 15 centimetres accumulating, and possibly more for the northwestern Avalon.

"We'll see that change over to ice pellets and then rain as we get toward noon or early into the afternoon. We could see some heavy rain there for a few hours in the afternoon," Carroll said.

Along the southern Avalon Peninsula, Carroll says that region could be drenched with between 30 to 40 millimetres of rain.

Between Clarenville and the Burin Peninsula, Carroll said it's looking like all snow with some ice pellets off and on Thursday afternoon. While areas west of Gander can even expect about 15 cm.

Newfoundland's first big snowfall of the season has caused closures and delayed openings for schools across the island. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"Everyone on the island is getting something," Carroll said. "Even on the west coast we're looking at about five centimetres."

For areas that will see snow change to rain, Carroll said the rain won't have time to melt the snow as another two to five centimetres is expected to fall on top of it Thursday evening.

"It's going to make quite a slushy mess to be honest," he said.

"The big thing for this evening, especially through the northern Avalon up through Bonavista, will be the winds. We're looking at sustained winds that could get as high as 80 or 90 km/h with gusts to 120 km/h, maybe even 140 km/h for a two or three hours during the evening."

All St. John's-area schools have a delayed opening for two hours, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said Thursday morning.

Schools throughout other areas of the island are closed for the day.

