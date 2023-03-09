Here comes the snow: Central and eastern Newfoundland brace for messy start to weekend

Environment Canada has issued a slew of special weather statements for northern and eastern Newfoundland over what could possibly shape up to be another day of messy weather on Friday.

Significant snowfall and strong winds are expected Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

There is a snowfall warning for the Bay of Exploits, Bonavista North, Gander and vicinity, Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity and Green Bay-White Bay.

A special weather statement is in effect for St. John's and vicinity, the Avalon Peninsula North, Bonavista Peninsula, Clarenville and vicinity and Terra Nova.

The northern Avalon Peninsula could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, while central and northeastern Newfoundland could see between 15 and 30 centimetres.

The snowfall will be heaviest for northeastern parts of Newfoundland, with as much as 30 cm in the forecast. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

The snow is expected to be dense and wet in both areas and could mix with rain or drizzle, according to CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

Winds will be northerly and are expected to reach between 60 to 80 km/h, with the strongest winds along coastal areas.

Environment Canada is encouraging motorists to allow extra time and be prepared for traffic delays.

