Wet, wintry storm lashes much of Newfoundland, but will be less fierce than feared

Ugly weather has landed on much of Newfoundland, with winter storm warnings and blowing snow advisories still in effect for Saturday.

The province's Department of Transportation — reporting icy and slushy patches on numerous roads — was advising against travel on the Avalon Peninsula. Freezing rain had preceded snowfall on Saturday morning.

Expected snowfall totals have lightened since Friday's forecast around the Avalon, with about 15 centimetres expected throughout Saturday, with a mix of ice pellets ending in the evening.

Plow operators reporting icy and slushy patches on some Avalon highways this morning and travel is not recommended.

Winds are expected to gust to 70 km/h except along exposed areas of the coast where they may reach 90 km/h in the afternoon.

The Bonavista region could also see 15 centimetres of snow.

In central Newfoundland, the Gander area can expect about 10 centimetres of snow, at sometimes heavy and blowing, through Saturday and blowing snow over exposed areas in the evening. Flurries will taper off around midnight.

On the west coast, the Corner Brook, Deer Lake and Stephenville areas can expect blowing snow throughout the day amounting in about five centimetres. Blowing snow advisories are in effect.

A wind warning remains in place for the Wreckhouse area, with winds expected to reach 120 km/h this morning and falling to 80 km/h by late morning.

