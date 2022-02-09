St. John's Sports and Entertainment sees more turmoil, as 6 senior staff leave

A half dozen senior staffers have recently parted ways with the city-run corporation that operates Mary Brown's Centre, and St. John's council won't say how much the departures have cost taxpayers.

Mayor Danny Breen, who chairs St. John's Sports and Entertainment, declined an interview request, citing an ongoing arbitration and workplace investigation.

"As human resource matters are private and confidential, we cannot comment on why individuals are no longer working for SJSE," Breen said in an emailed statement.

"The workplace investigation is still underway and it would be inappropriate, and potentially harmful, to discuss details of end of employment terms."

The organization has been steeped in a long-simmering controversy that came to a boil last fall, over conflicts with its main tenant that include allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct" toward SJSE staff.

While the mayor stressed that HR matters are private, payments made to staff by taxpayers are generally public.

In the past, the city has released information about financial packages offered to departing employees.

But this time, officials say disclosing those payouts would be "harmful to the financial or economic interests" of SJSE, because it could reveal plans for contractual or other negotiations.

Breen did not directly address a question about whether that means more staff could soon be on their way out the door.

Retired city employees called in to 'stabilize' SJSE

Retired former city employees have been rehired to plug some of the holes left by staffers who have departed.

The six vacated positions include box office and event logistics manager, box office supervisor, marketing and communications coordinator, facilities coordinator, chief financial officer, and CEO.

In early December, the city announced the departure of CEO Sheena McCrate, who began working with SJSE in 2007 and had been in the top job for eight years.

Interim CEO Jill Brewer — who was named as McCrate's replacement in the same press release — is getting $180,000 per year, plus six weeks' vacation and the equivalent of 18 days of paid sick leave.

According to a response provided under access-to-information, there is no current job description associated with that temporary position.

Brewer received an early retirement incentive of $376,580 when she retired from the city six years ago.

In his statement to CBC News, Breen said "we are very fortunate she was willing and able to step in temporarily to stabilize the organization" and pointed to her past resume with the city.

Former city clerk Elaine Henley, who retired last summer, has been hired on a temporary casual basis "to facilitate the re-branding of the building," according to the city.

Mary Brown's took over naming rights of what was previously called Mile One Centre as of early November.

Henley's new position pays just under $63,000 per year, with three weeks vacation and 18 days sick leave. There is no job title or employment contract.

Two other retired city employees have also been hired on a casual basis at $23 per hour, with duties and responsibilities "as required."

Breen said SJSE needed to act quickly to fill staffing vacancies in late November and early December "to stabilize the organization in the midst of the ongoing tenant issues."

The mayor confirmed that some of those hired are also receiving city pensions, including Henley.

As for those who've left, Breen advised that SJSE has "non-disclosure conditions" with some former employees.

The mayor said he hopes to be able to provide an update on operations for SJSE "in the very near future."

Past controversy involving organization

Last fall was a particularly tumultuous time on New Gower Street, where city hall and both facilities run by SJSE are located.

In October, the Newfoundland Growlers were barred from playing at the arena.

At the time, the mayor cited a pending investigation into allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct" by team ownership staff.

A report, later leaked to the media, detailed complaints against Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Growlers, going back almost three years.

Growlers ownership called that report "one-sided" with facts that could be refuted.

The city threatened to sue any media organization that reported on the leaked report, saying it would "consider all legal remedies."

Soon after, the two sides announced an agreement for the return of Newfoundland Growlers hockey to Mary Brown's Centre as of Dec. 1.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has significantly reduced operations at the stadium. The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team hasn't hosted a game there since Dec. 9, and won't return this season.

On Wednesday night, the Growlers played their first home game with fans present in nearly two months – albeit under public-health restrictions that saw reduced capacity and no food or drink service.

SJSE oversees Mary Brown's Centre and the nearby convention centre. St. John's taxpayers provide an annual subsidy to keep the operations running.

In 2022, according to city budget documents, that's expected to cost just over $5.1 million.

