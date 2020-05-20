NL-SIRT asks RCMP to investigate possible leak of fatal crash video

The director of Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team says members of the public may have a video connected to a fatal motor vehicle crash on May 11 that was given to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Mike King's team is investigating the collision, which killed two people in St. John's, because an RNC officer had tried to stop one of the drivers involved earlier in the evening.

King said Wednesday the RNC has asked him to do a secondary independent investigation "into the fact that members of the public may have become in possession of a video provided to the RNC."

The request came during NL-SIRT's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

King said he's asked the RCMP to conduct that secondary investigation, and the force will assign a separate team to that matter.

NL-SIRT is a civilian-led oversight agency working with police to conduct independent investigations where deemed necessary.