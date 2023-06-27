SIRT confirms Omar Mohammed died in N.L. police shooting

The Serious Incident Response Team has finally named the person who died in a police shooting in St. John's earlier this month.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, SIRT said it can confirm the identity of the man involved in the June 12 police shooting as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed.

"We have now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so," SIRT director Mike King advised.

He said investigators have met with friends of Mohammed, obtained all relevant information they could provide and have passed this information on to Interpol.

"This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation," King said.

"We are still in the fact-finding process. Homicide investigations, in particular, due to their complexity and volume, take time."

King said SIRT understands the public desire for more information related Mohammed's death, but said that won't happen until the conclusion of the investigation, or court proceedings that may result from it.

King, as civilian director of the police watchdog, will ultimately determine whether a charge will be laid.

The news release came on the heels of pleads from representatives of the Sudanese community who have called for more transparency about what happened.

NDP Leader Jim Dinn released a letter Tuesday he sent Justice Minister John Hogan regarding the lack of information.

"It's two weeks and we have no official confirmation. More importantly, the Sudanese community, those who were friends with the victim, have no answers. They have a lot of questions and suspicions, but they have no answer," Dinn said in an interview.

Mohammed is a former child soldier who moved to Newfoundland nearly a decade ago.

