N.L.'s own police watchdog coming to life with director to be tapped Wednesday

The creation of a police watchdog to investigate the province's two forces will get its start Wednesday with the announcement of a new serious-incident response team director.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons promised a team in January following a number of investigations into incidents involving Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP officers.

The province's serious-incident response team will have the mission of looking into "matters of significant public interest that involve police," a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety said earlier this year.

Those matters could involve anything from death to serious injury to domestic violence.

Director to build team

The civilian tapped for the lead job will be responsible for hiring the rest of his or her team. The director can't have any ties to law enforcement but must have a law degree.

They'll hire an assistant and second officers from the two forces for helping with investigations.

Parsons earlier expressed interest in creating a team due to concerns he said he'd heard from the public about the province's lack of independent oversight.

Teams in Alberta and Nova Scotia have provided help with investigations in the past but can no longer do so, Parsons said earlier this year.

The Alberta team assisted in recommending an obstruction of justice charge against RNC officer Joe Smyth, who was later found guilty of ticketing a motorcyclist under false premises.

The Ontario Provincial Police have also been called in to help a St. John's lawyer investigate an incident of alleged police brutality, but charges against the three RNC officers were dropped by the Crown after it determined there wasn't enough evidence to stand trial.

Newfoundland and Labrador's team will make recommendations to the Crown in cases that end up before the courts, but the Crown has the final say in whether it prosecutes charges.

