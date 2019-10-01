Province settles lawsuit with 4th sibling in horrific Clarke's Beach child abuse case

He sued the province for spending the early years of his life abused by a mother whose issues were well known to government officials, and now his case is settled.

Roughly a year after the provincial government settled a similar lawsuit brought by his three older siblings, seeking damages for their pain and suffering caused by institutional negligence, 22-year-old "John Doe" has received a settlement himself.

His lawyer, Mike Cabot, confirmed the matter was resolved in early September but could not comment on it as the settlement includes a confidentiality agreement.

"From a legal point of view the result was a satisfactory conclusion to a very difficult and complex matter," Cabot told CBC News.

Doe was not able to provide a comment on the matter either, but his 2017 statement of claim said government agencies were "negligent, reckless and/or willfully blind in allowing Doe to remain under his biological mother's care."

Doe, now 22, filed a lawsuit against the province in 2017 at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"It is our position that the settlement in this matter is personal information, the contents of the agreement are confidential and captured by settlement privilege," read a statement from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

Settlement amount secret

The public will never know how much money Doe received from the government for its negligence, however, as that information is protected just as it is for his older siblings.

He was beaten by his mother. Unlawfully confined by her, forced to watch as his siblings were unlawfully confined. - Lynn Moore

When the province refused to disclose their settlement amounts, citing settlement privilege, CBC News asked the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to look into it — noting taxpayers have a right to know how the government is spending their money.

In his August ruling, commissioner Michael Harvey said those amounts must remain confidential, as releasing them would count as disclosing personal information about the victims.

Their childhood in Clarke's Beach is considered one of the worst cases of child abuse the province has seen since Mount Cashel.

And Doe's settlement comes more than 30 years after police reopened an investigation into the abuse children suffered at the St. John's orphanage run by the lay order of Christian Brothers.

That investigation led to a public inquiry, jail time for Christian Brothers, and roughly $30 million in settlements from the province to Mount Cashel victims.

His first 7 years spent beaten, confined

Doe filed the lawsuit in 2017, and Lynn Moore, then his lawyer, told CBC News he suffers long-term effects from his mother's abuse, which lasted he was removed from her care at age seven.

"He was beaten by his mother. Unlawfully confined by her, forced to watch as his siblings were unlawfully confined and also forced to tape up his siblings as part of their unlawful confinement," Moore said at the time.

Doe's three older siblings had been removed from her care before he was born in 1996, but the Department of Child, Youth and Family Services returned them in 1997.

Officials had decided she was sufficiently rehabilitated — from the more than $200,000 in counselling the department provided — to take care of her children with significant support services.

But all of the children were removed by the department in 2004, "due to extreme abuse," according to court documents.

The woman was eventually convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for abusing two of her daughters, Doe's older sisters.

