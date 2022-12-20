Over 40,000 people of retirement age in N.L. looking for work, says seniors' advocate

The seniors' advocate and the St. John's Board of Trade say older workers could help the struggling workforce. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Roughly 43,000 people of retirement age in Newfoundland and Labrador are looking for work, according to the province's seniors' advocate Susan Walsh, who has partnered with the St. John's Board of Trade.

That number comes from Walsh's community engagement sessions and research completed by the board of trade. The people, aged 55 and older, who have expressed interest in working have varying reasons, she says: some just want to work, while others are struggling with the rising cost of living.

"A number of seniors have a lot of education. Others have great work ethics. They just want to give back. They want to continue in the work force," Walsh told CBC News.

"Of course, there is a concern here as well that we have some seniors who have to work. I've heard through many consultations and phone calls I get that there are seniors who are significantly struggling right now with the rising cost of living and so some do have to work."

AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO of the St. John's Board of Trade, said the data was collected over a two-year period for a research paper the organization was putting together as a look into the barriers and opportunities older workers — defined as 55 and older — are facing as they actively seek or maintain employment in N.L. The research covered the entire province, not just the St. John's area.

Boudreau said the board of trade did a deep dive into some of the motivators for continuing to work after retirement.

She echoed Walsh's comment.

Seniors' advocate Susan Walsh says some seniors simply cannot afford to stop working. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"Some people at 55 simply aren't ready. They think that society is built in a way where there's that retirement age," said Boudreau.

"Life today is more expensive, even [more] than a few short years ago. So there is that necessity, if that opportunity presented itself, to maintain their position in the workforce, to continue to make money and have that financial stability. That is a reality for people."

Walsh said retirees aren't necessarily looking for another nine-to-five job but are interested in flexible part-time and remote work.

She said employers facing ongoing labour challenges can benefit from the over 43,000 people who may be interested in helping out.

"This is a pool of people who we know are very reliable, they've had a history of good work ethics and they have lots of training and knowledge," said Walsh.

"There's lots of great work there to build on and lots of great partnerships."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador