Seniors' advocate renews push for review of long-term care in N.L.

Seniors' Advocate Susan Walsh is calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to complete a full review of the province's long-term care and personal-care homes. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's seniors' advocate is calling for a complete review of long-term care and personal-care homes, following reports of privacy breaches and complaints from families with loved ones at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre.

The families say Central Health told them their relatives were the subject of inappropriate photos and, in one case, was talked about and laughed at by staff. Central Health says seven residents have had their privacy breached in some way but has provided few details, citing privacy.

Susan Walsh, who was appointed as the province's seniors' advocate in June, said the long-term care system needs to be fully examined.

"It's significant and it's really gut-wrenching, heart-wrenching, some of the stories we're hearing," said Walsh on Monday.

"Seniors do deserve better in their adult life. They've given everything to this province and they deserve better treatment."

She noted her call for a government review of long-term and personal-care isn't the first, pointing to a report released by her predecessor in 2019 calling for the same thing.

Two licensed practical nurses are under investigation, connected to some of the complaints. The College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador said no registered nurses are under investigation as a result of the incidents.

Walsh has been travelling the province, taking part in engagement sessions since her appointment in June.

Central Health says there have been seven breaches of privacy involving staff and residents of the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre long-term care unit. (Google Maps)

She said some of issues she's hearing about are the same issues outlined in the 2019 report, with similar concerns being raised related to the care and treatment of seniors in the hospital system.

Walsh said she wrote to Health Minister Tom Osborne on Thursday to renew the call for a complete review.

She said she understands the report landed not long before the COVID-19 pandemic, which mean other priorities than the review.

"We had COVID in the middle of all of that and I do appreciate that, I understand that. The health system was overtaken with trying to deliver a service in a pandemic," said Walsh.

"I have had a good conversation with the minister and I understand that he is committed to looking at this issue at this point and he's also made the commitment that my office will be very engaged with the process. I'm very pleased with that."

Walsh wants to see an external expert in residential care for seniors review personal-care and long-term care home facilities and systems. The review should include an evaluation of each home/facility for quality of care, structure and oversight, she said.

She also says the review should consider the draft standards the Department of Health and Community Services has developed for both care systems to determine if they adequately meet seniors' needs and staffing ratios.

