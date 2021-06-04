Round 2, here we come: Bookings for 2nd doses open across N.L.

People in Newfoundland and Labrador who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between March 26 and April 15 can now rebook to move their second dose up. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

People who received their first COVID-19 vaccination in the early stages of Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccination plan can now rebook to get an earlier second appointment, according to the province's health authorities.

Eastern Health said in a news release Friday that appointments can be changed based on when first doses were administered, and are being done to help the province's reopening plan stay on track. However, the department still recommends waiting eight weeks between appointments.

The change also applies to the Central Health and Western Health regions. No information on whether or not the change applies to the Labrador-Grenfell region was available on the province's COVID-19 website.

Currently scheduled appointments can also be kept if individuals prefer.

While Friday's news doesn't apply to everyone, people who fit into the following categories can rebook their appointment to within eight weeks of their first dose:

Anyone who received their first dose between March 26 and April 15 and have second dose appointments scheduled between July 16 and August 5.

Anyone who received their first dose outside the province on or before April 15.

Anyone who received the AstraZeneca or CoviSield vaccine between March 2 and April 15 and wants to receive an mRNA vaccine.

Rotational workers travelling to work before their second scheduled dose.

Those who received a first dose between March 2 and March 25 with second doses scheduled between July 1 and July 15 will keep their appointments unless they have a reason to reschedule.

Anyone who received a vaccine after April 15 is not yet able to reschedule, for now.

Rebooking an appointment can be done online using each health authority's booking portal, or by phone at 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. NT.

As of Friday morning, about 63 per cent of eligible people in Newfoundland and Labrador had received at least one shot against COVID-19.