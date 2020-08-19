More people are adding their voices to the pile of those looking for more answers and modifications to the province's back-to-school plan, from a parent of a kindergarten student to the Newfoundland and Labrador child and youth advocate.

Advocate Jackie Lake Kavanaugh told CBC News she would like to see parts of the plan, released Monday, revisited, such as busing. The plan leaves about 6,000 students without a ride to or from school this fall. in an effort to cap student ridership to maintain distancing.

"We're looking at a lot of places in the province where there are no sidewalks. There are busy streets, there are busy intersections that children have to cross. So, it's a safety issue," Kavanaugh said.

"I would think that there probably needs to be a Plan B for the busing, and I think that that's reasonable."

With fewer kids on buses, Kavanaugh also has concerns with absenteeism across the province, a chronic issue she highlighted in a 2019 report stating that 6,600 English school district students had missed 10 per cent of the 2016-17 school year.

Physical distancing regulations have played a big role in public health's effort to keep COVID-19 at bay, but Kavanaugh said the school plan is short on specifics.

"The plan speaks to physical distancing but in a fair amount of generality," she said.

"I think that physical distancing is a real issue. If you have large classes and if you have the physical limitations of the walls of a classroom, there's only so many ways you can configure a class."

Kavanaugh says student safety could become a concern for those set to walk instead of taking the bus. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The issue with home-schooling is also at top of mind for Kavanaugh. She said parents really have to be prepared if they are to take on the role of a teacher. If home-schooling doesn't work out, Kavanaugh said transitioning back to class could be tough.

"For parents, they need to think really, really carefully in taking on such a huge commitment and make sure they have this planned through," she said.

"If home-schooling hasn't worked, then at what point in the curriculum do [the children] come back and what does the transition look like? Are they behind their classmates? What does that catch up need to look like, and how are they supported?"

Kindergarten petition

Meanwhile, parents like Vanessa Baker are upset they aren't allowed to attend the first day of kindergarten with their children, in what will be anything but a normal first year at school.

Baker said the first day of kindergarten will be her four-year-old son's first real day away from her, and he needs the reassurance from a familiar face to get settled in.

"As of right now they're expecting us just to drop our four or five-year-olds off at the door and walk away. … I don't want to traumatize him by dropping him at the door," Baker said.

Vanessa Baker started a petition demanding parents and caregivers be allowed to attend the first day of kindergarten with their kids. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Baker started a petition calling for permission of parents and caregivers to attend the first day of kindergarten with their children. With Kinderstart cut short due to the pandemic — a program which gets pre-K children acquainted with school ahead of their first full year — Baker said those kids are now under-prepared.

The petition has reached over 6,000 signatures as of Wednesday night.

Baker said parents will take any precautions necessary if it means being able to attend the first day.

"They would definitely wear a mask, they would self-screen, the same screening used to get into the airport or long-term care facility, hand sanitizer, gloves, anything," she said.

"You name it, we'll participate in anything they want for us to be able to enter."

The first day of school begins on Sept. 9.

