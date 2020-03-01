These rock and roll pioneers have been playing for 50 years, with no sign of slowing down

Bruce Blackwood, left, and Bill Sharpe started playing music together in 1968, and will continue to rock for as long as they can. (Heather Barett/CBC)

Bill Sharpe and Bruce Blackwood started playing music together in 1968, a few months after Bill got his first drum set from his parents.

"I had actually gone through four or five bands in three months until we started [playing] together in '68," Sharpe told CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "And we formed our first band, which we called The Tax Collectors, named after George Harrison's Taxman song."

52 years later, the pair continues to play together, and will take the stage Sunday as part of the fourth annual NL Rock and Roll Pioneers Tribute Jam. The concert will take place at the Bella Vista in St. John's.

"It's just like it would have been 30 years ago," Blackwood said. "Everybody gets there, everybody gets on a dance floor, everyone is dancing… It's not just about looking at the band but the good times and the dancing you had."

Members of different bands from the time will take the stage with Sharpe and Blackwood, including Foxy, Hot Shot and Wabana.

We were there when [the province's music scene] was being created. - Bill Sharpe

Since beginning as The Tax Collectors in 1968, Sharpe and Blackwood have seen the music scene of the province change over the decades.

"We were there when it was being created," Sharpe said. "A lot of people don't realize the unique situation of St. John's and Newfoundland. We had American service bases, and those bases were present. There was always soldiers and they were all hip and cool and they wanted the latest music."

Bill Sharpe, centre, now plays in Billy and the Bruisers. (Alick Tsui/Twitter)

"They used to send in 18 inch discs with the top 40 for that week, and then when they were done with them, they'd give them to us," Sharpe added. "And we'd learn the whole top 40 from these discs. We used to have to get the record, and get the needle on and say 'Hold on, what did he say again?"

Blackwood said he and Sharpe got off the ground as musicians playing at sock hops or high school dances, sometimes playing multiple shows a night. Now, he said he thinks things have changed for current day musicians in the province.

"For entertainment, people went out to hear a band and have a dance. And you didn't dance unless there was a band," Blackwood said. "It was a whole lot easier [to make a living.] The money's not nearly as good as it used to be. And I guess clubs just aren't paying what they used to."

The pair are working to establish a rock and roll hall of fame for the province online, and see the concert as a way to keep the music going.

"We love it. It's just so enjoyable," Blackwood said. "It's good friends, and you're constantly learning."

"I spent 30 years as a schoolteacher, and this is 52nd year playing in bands," Sharpe added. "I'm retired 12 years from school teaching, I never retired from bands and I never will."