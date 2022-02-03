Service dog Stella now 'focusing on providing internal supports' for RNC, chief says

The chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued a statement about the status of the police force's therapy dog program, in the wake of a CBC Investigates report that raised questions about its future.

Chief Patrick Roche said the "Stella initiative is still active and is currently focusing on providing internal supports for our membership."

Earlier this week, CBC News reported that RNC brass began rejecting all external requests for the support dog in late July.

According to internal emails and documents obtained through access-to-information requests, dozens of community outreach or victim services requests were denied over a six-month period up to mid-January.

"A valued part of Stella's training was the interaction and socialization with the public, as many of you would have witnessed," Roche said in his statement.

"As she transitions out of training, it is only natural that her public presence has changed."

The statement added, "The primary role of the [police service dog] Stella program is to provide support services within the RNC and the justice system, including within provincial courts and victims services."

Stella is a Portuguese water dog, a breed known for its temperament and people-loving personality. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

CBC News reported that Stella received positive reviews from staff in the Department of Justice's victim services division after the dog first appeared in court in June, to comfort the complainant in a sexual assault trial.

But internal emails revealed that soon after, weekly meetings between Stella and victim services staff were put on hold indefinitely.

Roche's statement did not address the decision to halt Stella's interactions with victim services.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a followup inquiry specifically about that.

RNC reviewing donations policy, Roche says

The chief also said the RNC is "evaluating the policies and procedures surrounding corporate and private donations" to the force.

"While the RNC does accept some donations, and appreciate these donations, we must not allow donations to impact the independent operations of police programming," Roche said in his statement.

The statement doesn't mention any donor by name.

Jim Hynes — who funded the Stella program — stressed in a previous interview with CBC News that he never had any operational involvement.

"I'm just a guy who wanted to make a difference in the community," said Hynes, who has provided more $342,000 towards RNC initiatives since 2015.

Const. Krista Fagan is the handler for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's first support dog. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

In his statement, Roche indicated the review will be wide-ranging and may result in significant change.

"The RNC will always be grateful for the support of its community members. We will work within the provincial budget to support operational programs," the chief noted.

"If the RNC cannot financially fund any core program, we must consider whether this program should exist and/or structure its operation to fall within our budget."

Roche has declined repeated interview requests. He did speak with the St. John's Telegram this week, to rebut CBC News reporting about the RNC's equine therapy program.

The RNC declined to respond to CBC questions about that initiative, and Stella's status.

In announcing Stella's addition to the force in 2020, the RNC said the goal was for the dog to provide support for "officers, victims and survivors of violence, those struggling with their mental health, and those who simply require some comfort."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador