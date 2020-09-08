N.L. students, staff returning to the classroom after COVID-19 delay

Classrooms like this one at Elizabeth Park Elementary in Paradise will once again be open to students as they return to in-person learning Tuesday. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Students, teachers and school staff across Newfoundland and Labrador are dusting off their lunch bags as they return to the classroom, many of them for the first time in 2022.

Schools across the province went largely online on Jan. 4, thanks to a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

The date to return to classes was announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. Premier Andrew Furey said the classroom is the best place for children to learn.

"Our children deserve our best effort, and I'm confident that the hard-working women and men in our schools, the teachers and support staff alike, will deliver, as they have throughout the pandemic," he said at the time.

All students, teachers and school staff will need to complete a second COVID-19 rapid test Tuesday morning to ensure they are negative. The first of the two required tests was to have been taken Saturday.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the classroom except when they're eating or engaged in vigorous physical activity. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said a three-layer mask is recommended, but students can wear more than one mask as a substitute.

Fitzgerald has said COVID-19 cases will likely rise as schools reopen but said the benefits of children being in school outweigh the risk of the disease.

"We cannot let fear guide our decisions. We have always relied on evidence to guide the way, and it is through a careful review of the evidence that we have assessed the risks and benefits of returning to school," she said last week.