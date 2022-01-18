N.L.'s decision on returning to in-class instruction pushed to Thursday

Newfoundland and Labrador Education Minister Tom Osborne's decision on the province's return to in-class instruction has been delayed until Thursday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

A decision by Newfoundland and Labrador education officials on sending the province's students, teachers and staff back to schools next week has been pushed to Thursday.

According to a statement Tuesday by the Education Department, the decision — originally scheduled for Wednesday — has been delayed because of planning efforts by the education and health departments, and because the provincial government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

While the decision has been delayed, the department says Monday remains the target for in-person classes to fully resume.

Education Minister Tom Osborne said the Jan. 24 date was chosen to allow students and staff to prepare, and to give schools time to hand out rapid tests to students and staff.

All students, teachers and staff will be required to take two rapid tests before returning to the classroom, 72 hours apart — one three days before the first day of school and one on the morning of the first day.

Those tests will be provided to students starting Wednesday, according to the Department of Education, which says they should be used only after being given the official go-ahead by the provincial government.

The provincial government says more information will be provided at the next COVID-19 briefing, which is also scheduled for Thursday, after having also been delayed from Wednesday by the Department of Health.