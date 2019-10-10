Even in retirement, these N.L. teachers are still helping kids

Children's charities in Newfoundland and Labrador got a boost this week from a group of people who've made the well-being and education of kids their life's work.

At a ceremony Wednesday evening in Corner Brook, the Retired Teachers Foundation of NL donated $30,000 to seven groups, including The War Amps child amputee program, the Rainbow Riders, and the Shiner's Patient Transportation Fund.

The foundation's chair said the group raises funds to honour the lives both their deceased members, as well as helping out children in need. Their motivation, Geraldine Wall said, is simple.

"Because that's what our lives were — children," she said.

"Once a teacher, always a teacher. I still can't pass a little child without making some contact."

While many of Wednesday's recipients are arms of national organizations, the foundation requires the money they donate remain in the province.

"The money stays here to help children in Newfoundland and Labrador," Wall said.

Changing lives

While cheque presentations like the one in Corner Brook are fulfilling, Wall said, the real payoff happens when retired teachers hear from the children who have benefited from their fundraising.

"There's nothing like a child relating an experience that has changed their lives and they say that this has changed my life," Wall said.

"The parents have also said that, too. We're so proud to be a part of that change."

It's a labour of love and it's a lot of work. - Geraldine Wall

The $30,000 adds to an impressive total of cash raised by the foundation. Since it was established in 1987, it has passed out more than $400,000 to children's charities in the province

And Wall said their fundraising never stops.

Even as members presenting cheques in Corner Brook, the group has a major fundraiser underway, with Wall calling the last three weeks "pretty hectic."

"One of our members in Hopedale donated handcrafted slippers and mittens and we chose to sell tickets on that," Wall said.

"It's a labour of love and it's a lot of work."

