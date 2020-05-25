Restaurateurs cooking up pandemic restart plans with eyes on June 8

Barring any COVID-19 setbacks, restaurants in this province could have people dining-in two weeks from now — although they're awaiting plans for dining safely during a pandemic.

"As they come out with recommendations, it will be our goal to not only meet them but to exceed them," said Brendon O'Rourke, owner of the Woodstock Public House in Paradise.

Restaurants had to close their doors back in March, as Newfoundland and Labrador entered a public health emergency to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with a number offering contactless takeout and delivery service in the meantime.

When the province loosens restrictions and shifts to Alert Level 3, restaurants "can re-open at reduced occupancy; buffets remain prohibited." That shift is tentatively slated for June 8 if the number of cases remains under control, with three active as of Monday.

So the province's restaurateurs are getting down to the nitty gritty of coming up with their own plans as they wait to adjust them to whatever guidelines are ultimately put in place by puiblic health officials.

Size matters

"We're hoping where we have 4,600 square feet of dining space, physical distancing should be pretty breezy here," said O'Rourke.

Woodstock Public House owner Brendon O’Rourke (right) crouches next to his head chef, Tony MacKenzie. The pair were installing raised garden beds on the restaurant’s property in preparation for their re-opening. (Submitted by Brendon O'Rourke)

At 50 per cent occupancy, O'Rourke said he could still fit 150 people in his dining room.

"So we're going to use that to our advantage."

But O'Rourke said his industry friends who own smaller locations have told him they're worried about what to do.

Restaurateur Todd Perrin said his teams at Mallard Cottage and Waterwest Kitchen and Meats are working on the new normal.

"We're really trying to turn a horribly negative situation into a positive," Perrin said about his two locations in St. John's.

At Waterwest, Perrin said the layout makes any form of physical distancing near impossible. His plan is to continue with — and expand — the takeout service from his butcher shop.

Inside Quidi Vidi's historic Mallard Cottage, Perrin said the model is high-volume and low-yield which is not sustainable in a physical distancing world in which patrons may need to be six feet apart.

Ditching the old model

Perrin said that means upending the old model and coming up with something that can work given the reality of the pandemic's next phase.

"We can't be the same as we were when we closed because of this, because it's not a recipe to keep the doors open long-term. So we gotta do something different and we gotta figure out what that is," he said.

"I'm here with my drill in my hand and my screwdriver and my measuring tape, trying to figure out what the restaurant is going to look like in a couple of weeks."

Perrin said the plan is a moving target that's subject to change almost every hour and he doesn't think Mallard Cottage will open on June 8 even if it gets the greenlight as he wants to see how things go.

Guidelines coming

As for what the new guidelines for reopening will look like, guidance from the province is expected this week, according to Luc Erjavec, Atlantic Canada vice president for Restaurants Canada.

"It's something we're working closely with government officials on so we can then share the information with individual restaurants so they can develop their own operating plan to keep both customers and their staff safe," he said.

Erjavec said details being worked out include physical distancing guidelines and the potential need for personal protective equipment and barriers.

He said governments need to provide financial assistance to get started again — something Restaurants Canada is advocating for.

Nancy Brace, the former head of the province’s restaurant association, is hoping people will exercise patience and kindness as restaurants work out the glitches as they reopen. (Submitted by Nancy Brace)

'Just go with it and support them'

But if customers don't show up, none of the plans really matter.

Former head of the province's restaurant association Nancy Brace is calling on the public to be kind as things get going again.

"There's going to be glitches. But don't punish them for those glitches and don't not go out because there will be glitches," she said.

"Just roll with it. Just go with it and support them. Because if they disappear they are gone and they won't be back."

This coverage is part of Changing Course, a series of stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador that's taking a closer look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local industries and businesses, and how they're adapting during these uncertain times to stay afloat.

