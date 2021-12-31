Newfoundland restaurant owners dealt 'devastating' year-end blow with arrival of Omicron

Brenda O'Reilly, owner of O'Reilly's pub in St. John's, says the Omicron variant has had a devastating impact on restaurants since arriving in the province. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Brenda O'Reilly says the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has led to record-breaking caseloads across Newfoundland and Labrador in recent days, has dealt yet another "devastating" blow for restaurants in the province.

"December was going along pretty good, and then we just kind of got a big hit over the head with the Omicron," O'Reilly, chairperson for Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador, said Thursday.

The arrival of Omicron, and the record-high provincial case numbers that came with it, have prompted health officials to advise against attending large gatherings during New Year's Eve, and limiting informal, in-person gatherings to a group of 20 close, consistent contacts.

As of Friday morning, the province has 1,428 active cases. An update is expected around 2 p.m. NT.

"Gatherings should really be as small as possible," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. "Everybody in your consistent 20 contacts will be contacts of each other, so you have to consider that as well."

Restaurants are able to stay open at 50 per cent capacity under Alert Level 3, but bars and lounges are required to close.

O'Reilly, who also owns O'Reilly's Pub in downtown St. John's, says the rapid change in case numbers, alert levels and capacity restrictions has caused New Year's Eve reservations to "drop like flies," and has left restaurant and bar owners with a feeling of uncertainty about whether or not to keep their doors open.

"It's almost like the beginning of COVID, when it started in March of 2020, when there was really no decisions being made by government. We were choosing whether we were going to stay open or not and it was such a stressful time, and it feels like we're back there again," she said.

"We've been two years now losing money.... There's a lot of decisions to make, and they're not easy."

Newfoundland Distillery Company co-founder Peter Wilkins had to close the majority of his business as part of the shift to Alert Level 3. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Peter Wilkins, co-founder of The Newfoundland Distillery in Clarke's Beach, operates the business as a lounge, which meant being forced to close as a result of Alert Level 3.

"We could have changed it to a restaurant license, but we felt that just with the sort of level of possible transmissions, it would be much, much better and safer to shut her down," he said.

Whatever businesses decide to do, O'Reilly says restaurants require more support to survive through the early months of the new year, which historically is the slowest period of the year for the industry.

"I'm a profoundly optimistic person, so I hope the Omicron wave will be a very quick one and that there will be very few serious illnesses as a result," Wilkins added. "With any luck by the end of January or early February, everything will be getting back to some kind of normal."

Number of exposure notices 'polarizing' for restaurants

The province's regional health authorities have released numerous COVID-19 exposure notices since the uptick in cases began earlier this month, many of which are connected to restaurants.

Wilkins experienced it firsthand when his business appeared on the exposure list.

"It makes you realize how quick and easy it is to transmit the virus. Everybody that was here at the time, they went off for testing and fortunately they were all fine," he said.

O'Reilly says those notices can have a lasting impact on establishments.

"It's very polarizing for our industry. And we're not doing anything wrong, we're allowed to be open, people can choose to come out or not of their own will," she said. "But it's a very stressful time, you don't know what to be doing."

Testing struggles

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing challenges are still plaguing parts of Labrador.

Labrador-Grenfell Health said it's is aware of long lines and extended wait times at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The health authority said only those who are close contacts of an infected person and those who have been notified by public health will be swabbed on Friday.

Starting Jan. 1, testing will be done by appointment only.

"If you were in the line-up on Thursday, Dec. 30 and were asked to return on Friday, only return if you were contacted by public health," the health authority said in a media release.

Labrador-Grenfell Health also updated its visitor restrictions on Friday, which follows announcements made on Thursday by Eastern Health, Central Health and Western Health.

Effective immediately, all in-person visits to all sites and facilities are suspended until further notice. There are exceptions, however, for labour and delivery patients. Palliative care and end-of-life visitation should be discussed with the patient's health care team, the health authority said.