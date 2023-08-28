A St. John's city councillor is calling for rent control. Here's what that looks like elsewhere

There have been repeated calls for rent control legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

With more and more people in Newfoundland and Labrador finding themselves struggling to afford housing, a councillor in the province's capital city says rent control would help.

In a recent interview with CBC News, St. John's Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft called on the provincial government to put a cap on rent increases to stop tenants from being priced out of their homes.

Ravencroft was responding to a recent housing assessment report on problems with housing availability and affordability in the most populous area of the province.

The report never mentions rent control, but half of Canada's provinces and one territory have their own version of rental regulations: British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and the Yukon.

Each looks a little different.

Nova Scotia, for example, has a temporary rent control policy that was brought in after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The policy expires at the end of 2025, and the cap, which was originally set at two per cent, is increasing to five per cent in 2024.

Rent can be increased in every province but it's generally only once a year and landlords have to give their tenants notice. Under rent control regulations, the province sets a maximum increase.

St. John's has a housing shortage of about 1,000 units. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

There's also vacancy control, as seen in Prince Edward Island and Manitoba — but even those work a little differently.

The idea behind vacancy control is that it prevents landlords from spiking the rent while a property is empty. In P.E.I. the rent is attached to the dwelling, not the tenant. In Manitoba, vacancy control applies only to buildings with four or more units.

Advocates say drop in vacancy is pushing rents up

In July, housing advocates in N.L. also called on the province to pass rent control legislation.

At the time, End Homelessness St. John's executive director Doug Pawson said there has been more downward pressure on the housing market in St. John's. Vacancy rates have rapidly decreased, said Pawson, and, in turn, rents have been spiking.

Landlords are also free to set the whatever conditions they might deem necessary, Pawson said — for example, a landlord might require proof of income and a 75 per cent down payment on a month's rent before the tenant is even in the door.

More than one-third of Newfoundland and Labrador's population is spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing. By definition, for full-time minimum wage workers in the province, that means they simply can't afford to pay rent on top of other monthly and daily expenses.

Also in July, Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley told CBC News the provincial government isn't considering bringing in rent control legislation.

"That is not something I think we need to do immediately," said Stoodley. More regulation could discourage developers from building new housing, she said.