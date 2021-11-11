N.L.'s veterans, lost in war honoured on Remembrance Day

The National War Memorial in downtown St. John's drew a small gathering despite the cold and rain on Thursday for the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians came together Thursday to mark Remembrance Day honouring those, past and present, who fought to protect Canada.

Services looked a little different for the second consecutive year, as large gatherings remain limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some in St. John's made their way to the Newfoundland National War Memorial downtown, despite the rain and cold, to remember the fallen. Although the ceremony was open to the public with health guidelines in place, the provincial government did encourage people to view Remembrance Day services virtually.

Barry Mackay, who served with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment for 30 years, was among those who stood quietly in the rain. Mackay's father and uncle also served in the military.

Barry Mackay served with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment for 30 years. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I have been coming down here every year. I missed last year because of COVID," he said.

"In my early years in the regiment, hardly anyone came down for Remembrance Day parades, and now I look around and think 'this is great.' The community is really behind soldiers who have served."

Another solemn Remembrance Day in Corner Brook. Thank you to all those attended and participated by physically distancing and wearing masks as we remembered the fallen and reflected on their sacrifice. <br><br>Lest we forget. <a href="https://t.co/WW7gIKBd46">pic.twitter.com/WW7gIKBd46</a> —@CornerBrook

Some towns gathered for in-person services Thursday, while other towns have opted to share their services virtually.

Wallace Upward stood near the steps of the memorial with his poppy-filled styrofoam shield, which he created more than a decade ago to mark the Canadian lives lost in Afghanistan. He has friends who fought in the middle east, along with his father being a veteran of the Second World War.

Wallace Upward created this styrofoam shield to mark lives lost during the war in Afghanistan. Some in attendance added their poppies to the shield this year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I think it's important to remember what my father and all the other people did, including the current people that are veterans...It's important to realize and remember what they did," he said.

And like most in attendance, Upward said he wasn't going to let a bit of cold weather keep him from marking Remembrance Day in downtown St. John's.

"It's nothing compared to what the guys overseas did. So it's the least we can do."

Navaeh White, 9, was also in the crowd Thursday morning with her grandfather Bernard White, who was a member of the Church Lads Brigade band for 25 years and no stranger to Remembrance Day ceremonies.

She said it was good to show appreciation for what service members have done.

"I wouldn't be able to step foot outside of my house if they didn't do what they did," she said.

Naveah White, 9, says it's good to show appreciation for what service members have done. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Last year the public was not able to attend the ceremony due to the pandemic but hundreds are out today <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/YnoYLdJExO">pic.twitter.com/YnoYLdJExO</a> —@megdroberts