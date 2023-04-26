N.L. government says no to regionalization plan

Municipal and Provincial Affairs Minister Krista Lynn Howell says recommendations from a 2022 working group report won't work. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

The provincial government will not be implementing formal regionalization in Newfoundland and Labrador, rejecting recommendations made in a 2022 report.

That report, crafted by Municipalities N.L., Professional Municipal Administrators N.L. and government representatives, recommended the creation of approximately 25 regions to administer municipal services.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Municipal and Provincial Affairs Minister Krista Lynn Howell said a large geographic area and low population density means that approach doesn't make sense in this province.

"No matter how we sliced it, we just couldn't make it work for sustainable, regional government models," she said.

Researchers and organizations like Municipalities N.L. have been asking for regionalization for decades, but calls have grown louder in recent years due to the province's aging population and demographic decline.

"Regional governance will help support and build prosperous communities, and as a result contribute to a prosperous province," reads the report.

Howell said the information in that report was helpful, but didn't make sense in practice. She said the provincial government has received some pushback from communities against regional governance, but the main obstacle was the numbers.

Howell said the main problem with regionalization was the taxation structure.

"Without folding the tax revenue by municipalities into a regional structure, we could not make it functional," she said.

Disappointed but not surprised

The report was released more than a year ago in February 2022.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, PC MHA Joedy Wall criticized the length of time it took the provincial government to analyze the report, but agreed with the decision.

"What was going to work on the west coast may not work here on the Avalon Peninsula," he said.

Amy Coady, president of Municipalities N.L., said she wasn't surprised to see the provincial government isn't moving forward with formal regionalization after it wasn't featured in the 2023 budget

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed on some level," she said.

However, Coady said she was pleased to see the provincial government will be moving forward with some initiatives to support collaboration between communities.

"The positive thing for us is that there is movement," she said. "We will work with the department and continue to work with the department to provide what we can to our membership."

$500K for a 'shared-services approach'

In a news release from the Department of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, the provincial government will hold consultations to determine if regional services boards could do more to improve service delivery.

The provincial government also announced $500,000 will be used to address service gaps and support a "shared services approach" among communities — including municipalities, local service districts and unincorporated areas.

Howell said a self-assessment tool will help identify those service gaps.

"I think this is the first time that we have an actionable approach to move forward with something that accomplishes the goal that regionalization would have accomplished, and that's community sustainability," she said.

NDP MHA Jordan Brown criticized the amount of money the provincial government is putting towards initiatives to increase community collaboration. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

NDP MHA Jordan Brown said that $500,000 won't go far.

"That's a very small pot of money and … either it's going to be spread very thin, or it's going to be eaten up by one or two projects," he said.

Demographic decline

Rob Greenwood, director of the Harris Centre at Memorial University, said regionalization is a way to combat population and demographic decline — especially in rural areas.

However, he said he understands why the provincial government decided not to move forward with it.

"None of this is easy — especially when you have a lot of people that like it the way it is. But the challenge is, you know, that the way it is is not working for sustainable rural areas," he said.

Greenwood said some municipalities are have increasing trouble maintaining services by themselves. He believes regionalization will be coming to the province at some point in the future.