Hoping to catch a cod? DFO opening recreational ground fishery July 3

Newfoundland and Labrador's recreational ground fishery will open July 3. (DFO/Twitter)

Get your gear in order: the recreational ground fishery will open for 39 days this summer, beginning July 3.

On Friday, the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans announces that, like last year, the fishery will be open every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from July 3 to Sept. 6, and also for a fall season between Sept. 25 and Oct. 3.

Bag limits also remain the same as last summer, with an individual daily limit of five groundfish, and a maximum boat limit of 15 fish when three or more people are fishing.

There is no requirement for licences or tags, and the recreational fishery is open to residents and non-residents.

Fishing is permitted from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset, in areas outlined by the DFO. Fishing is not permitted in the Eastport, Gilbert Bay and Laurentian Channel marine protected areas.

The daily bag limit is five groundfish per person, and a boat limit of 15 fish when three or more people are fishing. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"With our rebuilding plan for northern cod we are forging a path forward for the stock while taking into account reasonable fishing opportunities as well as the cultural and historical attachment to the resource," said federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in a media release.

"The food fishery is important to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and I'm pleased to keep the same management measures in place this year."

The DFO said people with disabilities can continue to designate a person to catch their daily limit of groundfish. The application form can be found on the DFO website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador